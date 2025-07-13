Reusable Glass Tumbler for $4.99 with your favourite magazine at Woolworths!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Now available exclusively at Woolworths– and for a special discounted price just for our readers!

Our exclusive offer:

Pick up a Reusable Glass Tumbler for just $4.99 each when you purchase any participating Are Media magazine, or $14.99 each when sold separately.

Sips Hot or Cold. Sustainable Sips Start Here.

Available now, only at Woolworths.

Terms and conditions: *Available at selected Woolworths supermarkets only (excluding Woolworths Metro and Woolworths Online). Offer valid from 14/07/2025 to 02/09/2025 or whilst stocks last. Subject to availability. The 14oz Glass Tumbler is $4.99 each when sold with any participating magazine or $14.99 each when sold separately. Participating titles include all Are Media magazines (look for the Are Media logo near the barcode). Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. One product choice available. WW approval code 20063 14.7.25-2.9.25.