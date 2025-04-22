Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.
Mother’s Day is almost here, and if you’re still hunting for the perfect gift, we’ve got you sorted.
From cosmetics to jewellery to homewares, there’s something at every price point in our gift guide to make her day special.
01
Silk travel sleep set
$19.95 from Sussan
Why she’ll love it: Luxe pampering without the hefty price tag.
02
Hummingbird Diamond Pendant Necklace With Moving Wings
$149.97 from The Bradford Exchange
Why she’ll love it: Handcrafted with 18K gold plating and two real white diamonds, this sweet hummingbird necklace has scuplted wings that really move.
03
Protect & Soften Hand Balm Trio
$30 from The Body Shop
Why she’ll love it: Formulated with community fair trade ingredients, it’s a gift made with care.
04
Angela Harding : 1000 piece The Common Jigsaw Puzzle
$34.99 from Dymocks
Why she’ll love it: Beautifully illustrated by Angela Harding, it will provide hours of challenging fun.
05
Small CR Zip Wallet
$49.95 from Country Road
Why she’ll love it: Made with 58% recycled polyurethane, this compact wallet is the ideal size for carrying cards and small change.
06
Charles Garnier Cultured Pearl Weave Bracelet
$179.95 from The Bradford Exchange
Why she’ll love it: Crafted in solid sterling silver, this platinum cultured pearl bracelet is a timeless classic.
07
Cucina Prestigio 1.7 Litre Kettle
$59.95 from Myer
Why she’ll love it: With a removable water filter and cordless power base, it’s always ready for making the perfect cuppa.
08
Glasshouse Mocktail Meditation Candle
$59.95 from David Jones
Why she’ll love it: With a cooling cucamelon and starfruit scent, this candle brings the soothing properties of the sea to any home.
09
Louis Linen-Blend Cushion Cover
$59.99 from Temple & Webster
Why she’ll love it: Fade resistant and water resistant, this pretty blue cushion is suitable for indoors and outdoors.
10
U Shape Blue Vase
$10 from Kmart
Why she’ll love it: This sleek modern piece can be used with or without flowers to add a stylish touch to any room.