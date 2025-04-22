Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Mother’s Day gift guide 2025: Gifts at every price point that will make Mum feel special

Gifts she'll love.
Getty

Mother’s Day is almost here, and if you’re still hunting for the perfect gift, we’ve got you sorted.

From cosmetics to jewellery to homewares, there’s something at every price point in our gift guide to make her day special.   

Sussan sleep set

01

Silk travel sleep set

$19.95 from Sussan

Why she’ll love it: Luxe pampering without the hefty price tag.

Hummingbird necklace

02

Hummingbird Diamond Pendant Necklace With Moving Wings

$149.97 from The Bradford Exchange

Why she’ll love it: Handcrafted with 18K gold plating and two real white diamonds, this sweet hummingbird necklace has scuplted wings that really move.

The Body Shop hand balm trio

03

Protect & Soften Hand Balm Trio

$30 from The Body Shop

Why she’ll love it: Formulated with community fair trade ingredients, it’s a gift made with care.

04

Angela Harding : 1000 piece The Common Jigsaw Puzzle

$34.99 from Dymocks

Why she’ll love it: Beautifully illustrated by Angela Harding, it will provide hours of challenging fun.

05

Small CR Zip Wallet

$49.95 from Country Road

Why she’ll love it: Made with 58% recycled polyurethane, this compact wallet is the ideal size for carrying cards and small change.

06

Charles Garnier Cultured Pearl Weave Bracelet

$179.95 from The Bradford Exchange

Why she’ll love it: Crafted in solid sterling silver, this platinum cultured pearl bracelet is a timeless classic.

Blue kettle

07

Cucina Prestigio 1.7 Litre Kettle

$59.95 from Myer

Why she’ll love it: With a removable water filter and cordless power base, it’s always ready for making the perfect cuppa.

08

Glasshouse Mocktail Meditation Candle

$59.95 from David Jones

Why she’ll love it: With a cooling cucamelon and starfruit scent, this candle brings the soothing properties of the sea to any home.

Floral cushion

09

Louis Linen-Blend Cushion Cover

$59.99 from Temple & Webster

Why she’ll love it: Fade resistant and water resistant, this pretty blue cushion is suitable for indoors and outdoors.

Vase

10

U Shape Blue Vase

$10 from Kmart

Why she’ll love it: This sleek modern piece can be used with or without flowers to add a stylish touch to any room.

Amber Bramble

