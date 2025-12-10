Discover the New $2.99 Jigsaw Puzzles Available at Selected Newsagents!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If you’re looking for an affordable, screen-free activity that sparks creativity and encourages mindful downtime, the new Jigsaw Puzzles, available exclusively at selected newsagents, are the perfect pick.

Whether you’re shopping for kids, teens or adults, this charming puzzle range makes it easy to bring a moment of calm to busy days – all while keeping hands and minds engaged.

Our exclusive offer:

Pick up any Jigsaw Puzzle for just $2.99 each when you purchase any participating Are Media magazine.

With three different designs to collect, there’s a magical adventure waiting for everyone!

A fun activity for every age

These compact puzzles are designed to be quick, satisfying and accessible for puzzlers of all skill levels. They’re ideal for:

Keeping the kids entertained during quiet time

Adding a calming break to your own daily routine

A small but thoughtful add-on gift

Travel, holidays or rainy-day activities

Available now, only at selected Newsagents.

Terms and conditions: Available now at selected Newsagents only. Offer valid with Are Media magazines only. Offer starts from 20th October 2025. While stocks last. For selected newsagents visit https://aremediaretail.com.au/competitions