With winter in full swing, your hands need more than just moisture—they need protection, repair, and rejuvenation.

Advertisement

Cold air, indoor heating, and constant hand washing can leave your skin dry, cracked, and feeling prematurely aged.

This season, give your hands the love they deserve with Silky Paws—because beautiful skin doesn’t stop at your face.

TRIED AND TESTED

I’ve loved beauty for years and learned early to care for my face, neck, and chest — but I neglected my hands. Between work, motherhood, housework, and rowing (hello, blisters and dryness), they took a hit.

Advertisement

Lately, I’ve made hand care a priority. Manicures help, but the skin still needed attention. That’s when I discovered Silky Paws.

Now it lives on my desk — I use it daily. It absorbs fast, isn’t greasy, and leaves a truly silky finish. After a few weeks, my hands look and feel so much better.

Silky Paws isn’t just another hand cream—it’s your winter skincare essential. Infused with powerful anti-aging ingredients, it goes beyond hydration to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. The result? Hands that look as smooth, radiant, and youthful as they feel.

Advertisement

Inspired by Japan’s quiet rituals, Silky Paws blends tradition with care. Geisha beauty practices and sake fermentation reveal the power of intention — and of nature.

This serum-cream pairs gentle fermented botanicals with actives for smooth, radiant skin.

It contains:

• Kojic Acid from Fermented Black Rice Water – Visibly brightens and evens out skin tone, helping to reduce the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation.

• Fermented Japanese Pagoda Leaf Extract (Sophora Japonica) – Powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, improves hydration and supports the skin’s protective barrier.

• Sakura Extract (Cherry Blossom) – A symbol of beauty in Japan, supports skin elasticity and hydration, for smoother and more youthful looking hands.

• Japanese Knotweed Extract – Known for its high concentration of resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant that helps to reduce the visible signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

• Matcha Green Tea Extract – Rich in antioxidants to address the signs of premature skin ageing. Improves skin hydration and elasticity, contributing to smoother and more resilient skin.

Advertisement

Friendship Bundle (VALUE RRP $297) $198

Limited offer ~ Buy two and receive three SILKY PAWS Hand creams (value RRP $297)

This luxurious pack includes one limited release complimentary Japanese knot gift bag, inspired by Furoshiki, the custom of gift wrapping using fabric that can be reused and repurposed, for more sustainable gift giving.

Advertisement

This gorgeous overnight treatment gift contains Silky Paws hand cream, white cotton gloves for overnight treatment and gift bag.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.