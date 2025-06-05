Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Beauty

This anti-ageing hand cream is beauty editor-approved

Give your hands the love they deserve.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

With winter in full swing, your hands need more than just moisture—they need protection, repair, and rejuvenation.

Advertisement

Cold air, indoor heating, and constant hand washing can leave your skin dry, cracked, and feeling prematurely aged.

This season, give your hands the love they deserve with Silky Paws—because beautiful skin doesn’t stop at your face.

TRIED AND TESTED

I’ve loved beauty for years and learned early to care for my face, neck, and chest — but I neglected my hands. Between work, motherhood, housework, and rowing (hello, blisters and dryness), they took a hit.

Advertisement

Lately, I’ve made hand care a priority. Manicures help, but the skin still needed attention. That’s when I discovered Silky Paws.

Now it lives on my desk — I use it daily. It absorbs fast, isn’t greasy, and leaves a truly silky finish. After a few weeks, my hands look and feel so much better.

Silky Paws Advanced Age-Defying Hand Cream 50ml, $99

Silky Paws isn’t just another hand cream—it’s your winter skincare essential. Infused with powerful anti-aging ingredients, it goes beyond hydration to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. The result? Hands that look as smooth, radiant, and youthful as they feel.

Advertisement

Inspired by Japan’s quiet rituals, Silky Paws blends tradition with care. Geisha beauty practices and sake fermentation reveal the power of intention — and of nature.

This serum-cream pairs gentle fermented botanicals with actives for smooth, radiant skin.

It contains:

• Kojic Acid from Fermented Black Rice Water – Visibly brightens and evens out skin tone, helping to reduce the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation.
• Fermented Japanese Pagoda Leaf Extract (Sophora Japonica) – Powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, improves hydration and supports the skin’s protective barrier.
• Sakura Extract (Cherry Blossom) – A symbol of beauty in Japan, supports skin elasticity and hydration, for smoother and more youthful looking hands.
• Japanese Knotweed Extract – Known for its high concentration of resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant that helps to reduce the visible signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.
• Matcha Green Tea Extract – Rich in antioxidants to address the signs of premature skin ageing. Improves skin hydration and elasticity, contributing to smoother and more resilient skin.

Advertisement
TRY NOW

Friendship Bundle (VALUE RRP $297) $198

Limited offer ~ Buy two and receive three SILKY PAWS Hand creams (value RRP $297)

This luxurious pack includes one limited release complimentary Japanese knot gift bag, inspired by Furoshiki, the custom of gift wrapping using fabric that can be reused and repurposed, for more sustainable gift giving.

Advertisement
TRY NOW

Overnight Treatment Gift $120

This gorgeous overnight treatment gift contains Silky Paws hand cream, white cotton gloves for overnight treatment and gift bag.

TRY NOW
Advertisement
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement