How to manage skin hydration in your day to day: It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3…

Feel better in the skin you're in...
Keeping your skin properly hydrated is key to a healthy, glowing complexion, but with busy schedules, changing weather, and environmental challenges, it’s not always easy to maintain that balance.

Fortunately, there are simple, effective habits you can adopt to help your skin stay nourished, soft, and radiant every day.

DID YOU KNOW?

According to reports by Neutrogena, a massive 70% of Australians struggle with skin dehydration, with women more frequently affected than men.

This common issue goes beyond dryness, impacting confidence and comfort as many feel self-conscious or uncomfortable in their own skin.

Factors like hot, dry weather, air conditioning, and frequent flying worsen dehydration. Younger generations, including Gen Z and Millennials, are particularly vulnerable due to stress, long work hours, and lack of sleep.

Drawing on over 90 years of skincare expertise, Neutrogena offers science-backed solutions designed to help replenish and maintain healthy skin hydration.

Here’s how you can manage skin hydration in your day to day!

1. CLEANSING IS KEY

Cleansing is a crucial first step to maintaining soft, hydrated skin. Removing dirt, oil, and impurities allows your skin to better absorb moisturisers and hydration products.

Choosing a gentle cleanser that doesn’t strip your skin’s natural oils helps keep your skin balanced and prevents dryness, leaving it feeling clean, smooth, and ready to stay hydrated throughout the day.

2. MOISTURE IS A MUST

Keeping your skin hydrated is key to maintaining a healthy, radiant complexion and the right moisturiser can make all the difference.

Enter: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel. This lightweight, oil-free moisturiser that delivers long-lasting hydration without the heaviness. Powered by hyaluronic acid, this gel formula absorbs quickly, instantly quenching dry skin and leaving it plump, smooth, and refreshed.

Perfect for normal to oily skin, it wears beautifully under makeup and sunscreen, making it an ideal and affordable choice for daily hydration.

3. DRINK UP!

As well as a dedicated skincare regime, drinking plenty of water is essential for keeping your skin hydrated from the inside out.

Water helps maintain your skin’s hydration levels, flushes out toxins, and supports the natural repair processes that keep your complexion healthy and glowing.

Without adequate hydration, skin can become dry, dull, and more prone to wrinkles and irritation. While topical moisturisers like Neutrogena‘s Hydro Boost Water Gel provide crucial surface hydration, pairing them with regular water intake helps your skin stay nourished and radiant every day.

