Australian Geographic 3D Animal Models – just $3.99 with your favourite magazine at Coles!

Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Now available exclusively at Coles – and for a special discounted price just for our readers!

Advertisement

Our exclusive offer:

Pick up a Australian Geographic 3D Animal Models for just $3.99 each when you purchase any participating Are Media magazine, or $14.99 each when sold separately.

These 3D puzzles are a fun way to introduce kids to different native Australian animal species while developing concentration and fine motor skills. Made from cardboard and use eco-friendly ink, making them safe for your kids and our planet. Discover the range of Australian Geographic 3D Animal puzzles today.

Advertisement

Available now, only at Coles.

Terms and conditions: *Available at selected Coles Supermarket only (excluding Coles Express and Coles Online). Offer valid from 25/06/2025 to 22/07/2025 or whilst stocks last. Subject to availablity. The 3D Animals Models are $3.99 each when sold with any participating magazine or $14.99 each when sold separately. Participating titles include all Are Media magazines (look for the Are Media logo near the barcode) or MONEY magazine. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Four products to choose from.