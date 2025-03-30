Zara Tindall is releasing a bombshell new memoir!

She’s certainly not the first British royal to release a memoir, but Zara Tindall’s upcoming release is highly anticipated as it’s sure to offer a unique take on life within the royal family.

Born sixth in line to the throne, the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips has lived a relatively “normal” life, free from any royal titles.

Such was her mother’s wishes for her children to eliminate any pressure and expectations that come with their birthright.

Zara is setting a few wrongs about her royal relatives right in her new book. (Image: Getty)

A UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE

“Zara feels she can only say things that not many of the Royals, like Kate and William, can, so this memoir is the perfect excuse to set a few wrongs right,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“While her main focus is to tell her crazy story – from her unusual childhood to missing out on being a princess – she wants to set the record straight. The fact she wasn’t given a title gives her the freedom to write the memoir she wants.”

Together since 2003, Zara, 43, has been married to former England rugby union player Mike Tindall, 46, for 13 years. The couple are parents to kids Mia, 11, Lena, six, and Lucas, four.

Just like her own upbringing, Zara and Mike are hands-on with their boisterous brood with few airs and graces.

The trio are often seen enjoying the outdoors while their equestrian star mum competes at horse trials.

Zara and Prince William at Royal Ascot in 2024 (Credit: Getty)

“There are plenty of scandals, like the deep betrayal the whole family, especially straight-as-a-die Mike, felt over [Prince] Harry’s decisions,” the insider notes.

“She also has some explaining to do about her hilarious reaction to [Duchess] Meghan and Harry’s exuberant American pastor at their wedding.”

“But the greatest story she’s looking forward to having fun with is telling her version of her love story with Mike. Zara laughed her head off through his book – now it’s time for some lighthearted revenge.”

While it’s no secret that the family have had a tough couple of years, between King Charles and Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnoses, and the ongoing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, Zara feels that she can lift everyone’s spirits.

“Zara knows her version of events will help everyone process some of the shocks they’ve not had a chance to deal with,” the insider says.

“She wants to focus on how she and Mike are able to “three cheers” their way through it all.”

“She wants this to be an ode to her big gentle giant who’s brought so much joy to her and her family. It would have taken a superhero to win over Princess Anne, and Zara found one.”

