Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Royals

The 13 strangest Royal Family superstitions you’ve probably never heard of

Beware the bread.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Julie Cooper
king charles and camilla wave wearing crowns
Getty

When it comes to royal tradition, the British monarchy is steeped in centuries of customs, rules – and yes, superstitions. 

Advertisement

From cursed jewels to phantom footsteps and even the safest way to make sandwiches, certain beliefs have been strongly held and passed on from generation to generation. But is there any truth behind them?

We turned to an expert on the matter – Caterina Ligato from The Australian Ghost Whisperer podcast – to find out.

She says that although some of these superstitions “may appear nonsense to us”, they’re definitely real to the royals.

Royal jewels are said to possess “mystical powers”. (Image: Getty)
Advertisement

When talking about the royal jewels, for instance, Caterina says, “I hear they do have mystical powers because they’ve been passed through generations and generations.

“So they’ve accumulated all this energy from all the family members that have owned them, and they’ve been used in ceremonies.

“We know crystals, diamonds… they contain energy. So absolutely, they would hold mystical energies. I think that’s why they’re so protected and why they’re kept enclosed and only worn on special occasions.”

Basically, she says, all this superstition boils down to ceremony. “They keep their superstitions sacred because it’s a part of who they are that makes them different to everybody else,” Caterina explains.

Advertisement

“Everything about them is ceremony. Ceremony is all about particular events because there’s a special time and meaning for every ceremony they do.”

Without further ado, here are 13 of the strangest superstitions of one of the world’s most famous families.

13 ROYAL FAMILY SUPERSTITIONS

Getty

01

Eating square sandwiches risks having the King overthrown

In Secrets of the Royal Kitchen, former royal chef Graham Newbould claimed that the royals never have square-shaped sandwiches.

“Tradition has it that anyone presenting them with pointed-edged food is trying to overthrow the throne of England,” he said.

For this reason, he went on to say that he never served the late Queen Elizabeth a square sandwich. Instead, she enjoyed small “jam penny” sandwiches as part of her afternoon tea.

Getty

02

The Tower of London ravens

One of the most famous superstitions connected to the Royal family is the belief that if the ravens ever leave the Tower of London, both the Crown and the kingdom will fall. 

To avoid this dreadful fate, at least six ravens are kept at the Tower at all times. Their wings are even clipped to ensure they don’t fly away.

Advertisement
Getty

03

The ghosts of Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle, the favoured royal residence of Queen Elizabeth II, is said to be haunted by several past monarchs. 

The spirits of King Henry VIII, Queen Elizabeth I and King George III are all rumoured to wander the halls.

Some members of the royal family have reportedly felt their presence or seen ghostly figures, supporting the castle’s long-standing (and super eerie) lore.

Getty

04

The Kohinoor diamond curse

Part of the British Crown Jewels, the famous Kohinoor diamond is believed to carry a curse, making it one of the most prized – and feared – jewels in their collection.

The superstition goes that any man who wears the diamond will face misfortune, so it has only ever been worn by women in the royal family.

Getty

05

Royal bees must be alerted of a monarch’s death

In a tradition that dates back centuries, royal beekeepers must inform the bees of a monarch’s death. If the bees aren’t told, it’s believed they will leave the hive or die themselves.

When the Queen died, Palace beekeeper, John Chapple, told Mail Online that he travelled to Clarence House and Buckingham Palace to tell the seven bee hives.

As for how the long-held practice is carried out, he said: “You knock on each hive and say, ‘The mistress is dead, but don’t you go. Your master will be a good master to you.”

Getty

06

The royal touch

For centuries, it was believed that monarchs could heal the sick with their magic touch.

The practice, known as the “royal touch”, was a ceremony that, reportedly, saw the monarch restore health to the sick simply by touching them.

Advertisement
Getty

07

Coronation day mishaps curse

Coronation day mishaps are steeped in superstition, with many believing that any accident or mistake during the coronation ceremony is a bad omen, potentially signalling a troubled or ill-fated reign.

Discussing the Queen’s coronation at age 27, Anthony Geffen, who had interviewed the queen for a documentary about her coronation, told The Times 2Arts how fortunate Elizabeth was that hers went well, given her young age and inexperience. 

“She was just 27 when she was crowned and there is a strong tradition in the history of the English coronation that if anything goes wrong it is seen as an ill omen,” he explained.

Getty

08

White heather for good luck

White heather has long been considered a good luck charm, which has made it a ‘must’ for the royal family during public events or significant occasions. 

It’s seen as a protector against bad fortune, with many royals spotted clutching a sprig for good measure.

Getty

09

Royal gems possess “mystical powers”

“Royal jewellery has shone with gemstones that possess ‘mystical powers’ since the Middle Ages,” jeweller Steven Baker told the Express

His company supplied Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring, which was passed down to Prince Harry who then gave it to Prince William and now belongs to Princess Catherine. 

“Mainly sapphires are renowned for strengthening fidelity and commitment as well as bringing stability and prosperity to the financial situation,” Steven explained, adding that was why Queen Victoria, a very superstitious royal, wore a giant sapphire on the day of her wedding. 

Getty

10

The “Balmoral Test”

While not exactly a supernatural superstition, the “Balmoral Test” is a long-held belief among royals.

Basically, if a newcomer doesn’t enjoy their time at Balmoral Castle, they’re considered unsuitable to join the family. 

Probably unrelated, but it’s said that while Prince Harry grew up going to Balmoral, it’s believed that Meghan Markle has never visited the royal family’s Scottish castle.

Advertisement
Getty

11

The ghost of Queen Victoria at Balmoral

Speaking of Balmoral, it’s said to be haunted by the spirit of Queen Victoria. 

Some royals believe that her ghost still watches over the estate, keeping an eye on her descendants. 

Getty

12

The opal superstition

In the late 19th century, Queen Alexandra was particularly superstitious about opals.

She believed that wearing the gemstone brought bad luck and illness, leading to the royal family avoiding opals for many years. 

Getty

13

Phantom footsteps at St. James’s Palace

An unsettling superstition claims that hearing phantom footsteps at St. James’s Palace is a sign of death in the royal family.

The palace’s haunted reputation has only grown over the centuries, leaving many to wonder if the footsteps are actually superstition – or something more.

Profile picture of Julie Cooper
Julie Cooper Digital Content Producer - Woman's Day

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement