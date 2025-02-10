Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden have welcomed a baby girl to the family, after having three boys.

Advertisement

The Swedish royal family welcomed their fourth child on February 7 which was announced on the royal family’s website.

“Today, Friday 7th February at 1.10 p.m., HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a daughter at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm,” the statement read.

“The baby weighs 3645 grams and is 49 centimetres long. Prince Carl Philip was present at Danderyd Hospital throughout the birth.”

Having welcomed their first child in 2016, the pair are now a family of six. Here is everything we know.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram) Prince Alexander, Duke of Sodermanland Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcomed their first child on April 19, 2016. The young Prince has a striking resemblance to his mother and is fifth in line to the throne. (Credit: Instagram) Prince Gabriel, Duke of Dalarna Welcoming their second boy on August 31, 2017, just over a year after their firstborn, the couple had Prince Gabriel. He is sixth in line to the throne behind his eldest brother. (Credit: Instagram) Prince Julian Prince Julian was the pair’s third boy who was born on March 26, 2021, at a hospital in Greater Stockholm. He is the first member of the Swedish Royal Family to be born under a new House Law without a monogram. Advertisement (Credit: Getty) Yet to be announced Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl on Friday the 7th of February. The Princess gave birth at the same hospital in Stockholm where she had her three sons. A name and photo is still yet to be shared.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use