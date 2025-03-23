Is Meghan Markle planning to make a divorce documentary?

It was supposed to be the hard launch of Megan Markle’s Martha Stewart-style lifestyle empire but so far With Love, Meghan has left her in a stickier situation than her collecting honey from her beehive!

Advertisement

In its launch week, the show amassed 2.6 million views – by comparison Harry & Meghan, the couple’s bombshell 2022 Netflix doco premiered with 81.6 million views, making it the streamer’s biggest documentary debut ever.

And the scathing reviews of Meghan’s eight-part series haven’t helped either, with reports bosses are “worried” that the show hasn’t been a runaway success.

“Netflix bosses are all worried now because they have invested a lot in the product line. They don’t know when and how to roll it out,” reports Daily Mail.

All of which is leaving Meghan, 43, and husband Harry, 40, scrambling to keep hold of their $155 million deal – which is reportedly due to expire this year.

Advertisement

The second season of With Love, Meghan is being re-edited. (Image: Getty)

According to TV insiders, the powers that be are keen to return to a commercially profitable Meghan and Harry formula and are demanding a proper reality show and if it’s one that sees the couple break up and make up, then all the better!

“The fact that Vanity Fair alleged Meghan was shopping around a divorce book, there’s speculation she could be doing the same with Netflix,” spills a TV sleuth.

“There’s no doubt she and Harry are at breaking point with the stress of everything. The writing’s on the wall for their TV and movie empire dreams and the cracks are starting to show.”

Advertisement

“It’s a make or break scenario – they’ve got to renew this deal if they want to get their movie made.”

“She has another five different shows she wants to make, and there’s no knowing what might be on the table – a semi-scripted reality style show, with kids, fights and perhaps a fake break-up and make-up?”

“So she’s pitching madly to Netflix, who are putting their decisions off until the second season airs.”

“They are serious about keeping their hand in the with the Sussexes though, just on those Vanity Fair divorce rumours alone.”

Advertisement

“If this controversial marriage ever falls apart, they want to be there to document it every step of the way.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use