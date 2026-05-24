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TV Week Issue 21 2026 Puzzles

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Please fill in your full name, email address, mailing address and phone number along with your answers to the puzzles you wish to enter.

Kindly Note:
– You can only enter once online for each issue.
– The online coupon must be completed in one session and submitted when you have answered all the puzzles you wish to enter.
– The magazine cover, barcode or a receipt must be retained by you as proof of purchase to claim all prizes over the value of $250.

Good Luck!

Having trouble with entering online? Try this link

Have a question about our Puzzles or Competitions? Click this link to view our Frequently Asked Questions

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