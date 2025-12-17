Take 5 Win a $4000 Royal Flush! 2025

You could be the one who’s dealt the ultimate hand! After forking out for all those festive gifts and food, what better way to kick off the new year than being the lucky winner to pocket $4000 cash in our Royal Flush competition?!



Entering is easy. Simply fill out the form below and enter your details for your chance to win!

Entries close at 11:59pm AEST on 18/01/26

Good luck!

Having trouble entering online? Try this link

Have a question about our Puzzles or Competitions? Click this link to view our Frequently Asked Questions

Related