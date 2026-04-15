My bub was declared the oldest human embryo

Lindsey Pierce, 36, shares her story about how her son was the oldest human embryo used in a successful pregnancy.

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Calculating dates in my head, I got excited.

“If we get pregnant now, the baby will be born in spring!” I told my husband, Tim.

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“Then I can take the summer off work.”

It was 2017, I was 28 and, after two years of marriage, Tim, 27, and I felt ready to become parents.

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I’d grown up in a big family and couldn’t wait to start my own.

Raising children had always been my dream, and after a decade working in childcare, I loved being surrounded by little ones.

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But month after month, our excitement faded with every negative pregnancy test.

Doctors couldn’t find any explanation.

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“Just keep trying,” they told us.

We took fertility tests but were diagnosed with ‘unexplained infertility’.

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After three years of disappointment, Tim and I felt defeated – but our faith held us together.

“God has a plan for us,” we reminded each other.

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In 2020, my sister Lilly shared news.

“I’m sorry to tell you this,” she said gently, “but I’m pregnant.”

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“Congratulations!” I replied, genuinely happy – yet aching inside.

Read more: Pregnant mum told to abort her baby

The mixed emotions stayed after Lilly gave birth in March 2021.

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But as I bonded with my niece, I found myself pushing aside the pain and embracing the joy of being an aunt.

Then, in 2022, I discovered an embryo adoption agency that stored unused embryos.

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We’d always talked about adopting, and this offered a chance to still carry the baby myself.

We couldn’t believe I got pregnant after my IVF transfer using embryos frozen in 1994!

It was also cheaper than creating our own embryos through IVF.

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After five fruitless years of never falling pregnant, I was ready to ask for help.

Our church group hosted a fundraiser with baby-themed activities, like selling buttons that said ‘Team Boy’ or ‘Team Girl’, so people could guess our future baby’s gender, and a silent auction.

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A friend held a garage sale and donated all the proceeds.

We were overwhelmed with gratitude.

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After raising over $12,000, we signed with the agency.

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The staff told us about their Open Hearts program, connecting families with embryos rarely chosen because they’d been frozen for many years.

They explained that while the success rate might be slightly lower, there was no expiration date on life.

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It pulled on my heartstrings.

I felt sad they’d been frozen so long and wanted to give them a chance.

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We submitted our family profile and waited.

Three months later, we were matched with a family who chose to remain anonymous.

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In December 2023, I had my first IVF transfer using three embryos frozen in 2004.

Two weeks later, I got a call to say it had failed.

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It hit hard, but we wouldn’t give up.

Months later, we received a second match – embryos frozen in 1994.

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“I didn’t even know IVF existed back then!” I said to Tim.

The woman who placed the embryos was named Linda – similar to my mum’s name, Lora.

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We took it as a sign.

In November 2024, we tried again, transferring two of Linda’s embryos.

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“If this works,” our doctor said, “it could set a record.”

Tim was convinced from the start, but I didn’t dare hope.

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Two weeks later, while at a cafe, my phone rang.

“Congratulations – you’re pregnant!”

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“I am?” I whispered.

I couldn’t believe my son was declared the oldest human embryo!

My friend burst into tears.

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It finally hit me – I was going to be a mum.

Tim was just as overwhelmed.

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“I knew it!” he cried.

The pregnancy progressed smoothly, aside from morning sickness, and my excitement grew with my belly.

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Our son, Thaddeus was born in July 2025, weighing 4.5kg.

After 31 years and 56 days as a frozen embryo, he became our beautiful boy.

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“I can’t believe he’s really here,” I kept saying.

We’re besotted and grateful our dream finally came true.

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Our family were overjoyed.

“I can’t wait to meet him!” Lilly cried.

Me and my son who was the oldest embryo used in a pregnancy

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The Guinness World Records has officially recognised Thaddeus as the oldest human embryo ever used in a successful pregnancy.

One day, we’ll tell him about his extraordinary beginning.

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We’re hoping to give him siblings – two adopted embryos are already waiting.

It’s incredible to think our son was conceived when I was four and Tim was three.

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After years of wondering if we’d ever become parents, it turns out he’d just been waiting for us to find him.

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