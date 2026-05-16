Muriel’s Wedding: Why this Brisbane lawyer is thrilled to own a treasured slice of Aussie history

Collecting a piece of celluloid history is a rewarding but expensive hobby for film buffs. Iconic costumes such as Marilyn Monroe’s windblown white dress from The Seven Year Itch fetched a whopping $6.3 million at auction in 2011!
But for Nicholas Inglis, collecting costumes is an opportunity to preserve the legacy of some of the industry’s most iconic films.
“For me, the appeal of film costumes has always been the fleeting nature of their use as items created to be seen on screen and then, for the most part, to be left to languish in costume back rooms,” Nicholas tells Woman’s Day.
GOLDEN AGE
But over the years, the Brisbane-based lawyer has built up an incredible collection of film costumes from the Golden Age of Hollywood.
They include a costume worn by Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl (1968), Yul Brynner’s cape from The Ten Commandments (1956), and Mae West’s Schiaparelli gown seen in Every Day’s A Holiday (1937).
“As a teenager, I’d write to performers and they would write back. I would collect posters and paper items.”
“Moving into my 20s, I discovered you could actually buy pieces that appeared on screen, and it was all downhill from there,” he laughs.
He has also added pieces from 1994 Aussie cult classics The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert and Muriel’s Wedding.
Last year, Nicholas snapped up the leopard print dress worn by Toni Collette in the opening scene of Muriel as well as the red sequin dress she wore in the dinner scene set on Hibiscus Island.
“These had been held by the original costumier since the film was made and were auctioned off last year,” says Nicholas.
“I am thrilled to be able to have added these treasures to the collection, and in doing so, preserving a little of Australia’s film history.”
The Priscilla costumes have been on display at the Queensland Museum.
CINEMA TREASURES
And unlike most collectors, who keep their purchases in private collections, Nicholas is always looking for museums to display his costume “treasures”.
“It’s always a genuine thrill to find the next piece, and you never know where you will find it!”
@thevintagecostumecollector is on Instagram