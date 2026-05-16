Muriel’s Wedding: Why this Brisbane lawyer is thrilled to own a treasured slice of Aussie history

Collecting a piece of celluloid history is a rewarding but expensive hobby for film buffs. Iconic costumes such as Marilyn Monroe’s windblown white dress from The Seven Year Itch fetched a whopping $6.3 million at auction in 2011!

Advertisement

But for Nicholas Inglis, collecting costumes is an opportunity to preserve the legacy of some of the industry’s most iconic films.

“For me, the appeal of film costumes has always been the fleeting nature of their use as items created to be seen on screen and then, for the most part, to be left to languish in costume back rooms,” Nicholas tells Woman’s Day.

MURIEL’S WEDDING: The leopard print dress and overshirt were worn by Toni Collette in the 1994 film and sold 30 years later by Sydney’s Shapiro Auctioneers for $720. (Image: Alamy)

GOLDEN AGE

But over the years, the Brisbane-based lawyer has built up an incredible collection of film costumes from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Advertisement

They include a costume worn by Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl (1968), Yul Brynner’s cape from The Ten Commandments (1956), and Mae West’s Schiaparelli gown seen in Every Day’s A Holiday (1937).

“As a teenager, I’d write to performers and they would write back. I would collect posters and paper items.”

“Moving into my 20s, I discovered you could actually buy pieces that appeared on screen, and it was all downhill from there,” he laughs.

PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK: Worn in the 1975 movie, this Edwardian-style lace-trimmed dress designed by Judith Dorsman was sold in 2024 by Shapiro for $550. (Image: Alamy)

Advertisement

He has also added pieces from 1994 Aussie cult classics The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert and Muriel’s Wedding.

Last year, Nicholas snapped up the leopard print dress worn by Toni Collette in the opening scene of Muriel as well as the red sequin dress she wore in the dinner scene set on Hibiscus Island.

“These had been held by the original costumier since the film was made and were auctioned off last year,” says Nicholas.

“I am thrilled to be able to have added these treasures to the collection, and in doing so, preserving a little of Australia’s film history.”

Advertisement

The Priscilla costumes have been on display at the Queensland Museum.

Nicholas also now owns the red sequin dress worn by Toni Collette in Muriel’s Wedding. (Image: Instagram)

CINEMA TREASURES

And unlike most collectors, who keep their purchases in private collections, Nicholas is always looking for museums to display his costume “treasures”.

“It’s always a genuine thrill to find the next piece, and you never know where you will find it!”

Advertisement

@thevintagecostumecollector is on Instagram

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.