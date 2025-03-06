How to cut back on booze

For many of us, raising a glass of wine or a pint of beer is how we celebrate with friends or unwind at the end of the day. But increasing numbers of us are re-examining our relationship with drinking, with terms like ‘sober curious’ and ‘alcohol-free life’ getting plenty of traction on social media in recent weeks.

So how do you know if you’re drinking too much? The Australian Government recommends drinking no more than 10 standard drinks per week, and fewer than four on any one occasion. But official statistics show that more than one in four Aussies exceeded this level in 2022 alone.

Ange Chappel, founder of mindful-drinking app Mind the Sip, says social dynamics and dealing with difficult emotions are two of the main reasons people may drink to unhealthy levels.

‘Social events often revolve around drinking,’ she says. ‘Low self-esteem or feelings of inadequacy can also drive women to drink more to feel better about themselves or to mask insecurities or past trauma. It might provide temporary relief but can ultimately worsen these bad feelings.’

Tips for cutting back on drinking

Whether you want to reduce your alcohol intake for your wellbeing or to save money, these tips can help…

Allocate dry days: Set aside specific days each week where you take a complete break from alcohol, Ange advises. ‘This helps create a pattern of moderation and balance in your drinking habits.’

Plan your drinks: If you’re cutting back on alcohol rather than cutting it out completely, plan to limit your drinks before you go out and stick to it.

Try alcohol-free alternatives: There’s a wide range of alcohol-free wines, beers and spirits available.

Get inspired: Explore podcasts and books that focus on real-life stories around alcohol reduction and mindful drinking. ‘They can provide motivation, insights and tips to support your journey towards cutting back on alcohol.’

Give socialising without alcohol a go: Challenge yourself to engage socially without relying on alcohol. ‘Leaving as fresh as you arrived and waking up hangover-free never gets old,’ Ange says.

Journal your moods: If you tend to drink too much when you’re struggling with difficult emotions, Ange recommends taking a few moments each day to jot down your feelings. ‘Reflecting on these entries can help identify triggers and patterns that influence your drinking behaviour, with certain people and environments often coming to the forefront.’



What is too much alcohol?

There’s no simple formula to tell whether you’re drinking too much, but if you’re exceeding the Australian Guidelines, or your drinking is interfering with your relationships, work or physical or mental health, those may be signs you’d benefit from cutting back. If you’re worried about your drinking, it’s a good idea to chat to your GP.

Ange recommends asking yourself these questions:

Have you experienced blackouts or memory lapses after drinking?

Do you wake up with feelings of guilt or regret after consuming alcohol?

Has alcohol affected your sleep patterns or overall wellbeing?

Do you use alcohol to alleviate boredom or loneliness?

Have you tried unsuccessfully to cut down or quit drinking in the past?

Do you find yourself thinking about alcohol frequently or planning activities around drinking?

Have you noticed a decline in your physical health, such as weight gain or digestive issues, related to alcohol consumption?

Do you use alcohol as a reward or to celebrate occasions regularly?

Have you noticed changes in your mood or behaviour when drinking, such as becoming more aggressive, emotional or reckless?

Have you ever lied or minimised your alcohol consumption to others, including healthcare professionals?

