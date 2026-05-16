DOLLY’S DREAM: ‘Bullying stole my daughter’

Julie Crawford loved nothing more than her movie nights with daughter Ella – a weekly ritual that began when her little girl was just three years old.

Advertisement

“Ella loved Minions. It was the first movie she watched all the way through, and as she got older, she became more interested in Disney movies and musical theatre,” Julie tells Woman’s Day.

The movies reflected the young girl’s own character.

“Ella was very positive, happy and outgoing – and also a bit of a perfectionist. She was passionate about singing and even wrote her own songs.”

Heartbreakingly, Julie lost her “beautiful, bright and quirky” girl after she became the victim of cyberbullying. Ella was just 12 years old.

Advertisement

Over the course of one term, Ella went from being excited to start Year 7 at a prestigious all-girls school in Brisbane to a withdrawn and increasingly depressed student, who Julie noticed was often glued to her mobile phone.

Julie doesn’t want other kids to suffer as Ella did. (Image: Supplied)

HOPING IT WOULD STOP

“Ella had only just got the phone so I could keep in touch with her while she was commuting, and to connect with her new peers because she didn’t know anyone at the new school,” Julie tells.

“But soon I noticed she started to have eating irregularities and didn’t want to share her day, which is something we used to do every evening.”

Advertisement

After taking her daughter to a doctor and a psychologist, Ella eventually opened up to Julie.

She told her mum about how her peers were targeting her on social media, in the playground and even in the classroom.

“I don’t know why she tried to hide it, she just tried to get through it by herself rather than opening up.”

After that first term of Year 7, Julie moved Ella to a new school, which Julie admits helped but, devastatingly, Ella’s tormentors kept harassing her online.

Advertisement

“I wanted to keep her safe, so I went into survival mode with her by cutting off her phone and banning any apps that were being used to bully her,” explains Julie.

“I was upset and devastated, but I wanted to make sure that I could protect her and hoped the bullying would stop.”

Ella passed away in early November 2024 and, since then, Julie has channelled her grief into ensuring no child endures what Ella did.

She is raising money for Dolly’s Dream – a not-for-profit anti-bullying foundation set up by Kate and Tick Everett after the death of their 14-year-old daughter Dolly – and for Do It For Dolly Day, which aims to raise $2 million annually.

Advertisement

These funds will help Dolly’s Dream continue to provide tools, workshops and resources that help young people, their loved ones and educators to stop bullying.

“After Ella passed, I wanted to do something to help kids stay safe by sharing her story,” Julie shares.

“Even if it helps one child, it would mean the world to me.”

For more information or to donate to Dolly’s Dream go to dollysdream.org.au

Advertisement

If you or someone you know needs support, contact Lifeline Australia 13 11 14 or Dolly’s Dream 13 DOLLY.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.