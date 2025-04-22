Celebrating our Anzac heroines

When Dr Susan Neuhaus enlisted in the Australian Army in 1989 as a medical undergraduate, she decided her ambition was to become a military surgeon.

“I was halfway through medical school when I decided to join the army,” the 58-year-old tells Woman’s Day ahead of Anzac Day.

“I don’t really understand what was behind that decision but clearly it was the right one!”

Now, 34 years later, Susan is one of the most decorated women in the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

In 2009 she was awarded a Conspicuous Service Cross for leadership and medical command, along with an Order of Australia in 2020.

Susan was a military surgeon in Afghanistan. (Image: Supplied)

TOUGHEST DAY

Her career has been full of incredible challenges – in 1993, Susan became the first female Australian surgeon to be posted overseas, spending nine months working as a regimental medical officer with the United Nations in Cambodia.

In 1997, she commanded a tent hospital in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea.

Susan tells, “My time in Bougainville was the most extraordinary time, in that one bed operating theatre tent.”

In 2009, Susan was posted to Afghanistan, where she witnessed the horrors of warfare with the Taliban just outside the base where she was stationed.

Her toughest day in Afghanistan was when a suicide bomber attacked a police barracks just a few kilometres away in Tarinkot, killing 21 police officers in the process.

“The first casualty I saw was a man with a brain injury – he was still conscious and clothed,” Susan says.

“After that it all turns into a bit of a blur as we only had one operating team, so we had to decide who got treated and who had to wait.”

Susan doesn’t clearly remember much else about what she calls her “longest day”.

However, working on the frontline taught her a lot about her own humanity, she says.

In 2010, Susan retired from the ADF as a colonel to be closer to her husband Mark, and her two daughters Emma and Grace back in Adelaide.

She retired in 2010 to spend more time with her daughters. (Image: Supplied)

ADDRESSING THE NATION

She now works as an oncology surgeon, and has just published her first novel, The Surgeon Of Royaumont, which is inspired by her own work and the stories of Australian women who served in WWI.

“It wasn’t until after I’d hung up my uniform, I found myself absorbed in researching these women and so much resonated with my own experiences.”

Susan also volunteers for Doctors Without Borders and became the first woman to deliver the Anzac dawn service address to the nation in 2018.

“I didn’t think I’d ever put a uniform on again, but it’s in my DNA,” she says.

‘The day is about sticking together’

Keresten was just 18 when she enlisted in 1985. (Image: Supplied)

Keresten was just 18 when she enlisted in 1985.

When Keresten Williams first enlisted in the army in February 1985 aged 18, she had no idea she’d become part of Australia’s military history as one of the first women to undertake combat training.

“There were 49 of us that enlisted and marched in the very first all-women platoon and there were 900 men, so it was extremely daunting,” the 58-year-old from Wodonga tells Woman’s Day.

“I was wearing heels and a skirt when I arrived at Kapooka, which wasn’t the best for learning how to march!”

For Keresten and the rest of 31 Platoon, the emotional toll of their 12 weeks of basic training was more intense than the pain of blisters, back strains and bruising.

Keresten and her fellow recruits were constantly told to “harden up” as they were held to the same standards as their male counterparts.

But Keresten says the 12 weeks of basic training created lifelong friendships with her fellow recruits.

“I had no idea back then we were considered trailblazers, but I am extremely proud and I always have been,” she says.

Keresten left the army in her early 20s when she decided to get married and start a family. But her memories of her years serving remain strong.

Now, 40 years after first enlisting, Keresten and her fellow 31 Platoon recruits are marching together on Anzac Day this year in Wagga Wagga.

“For me, Anzac Day represents the camaraderie and sticking together,” she says.

“It doesn’t matter if we haven’t seen each other for 30 years, we can always pick up where we left off.”

Her all-women combat platoon are still in contact with each other. (Image: Supplied)

