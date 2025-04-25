Pope Francis sadly passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday 2025, sending Catholics around the world into mourning.

The Pope will soon be laid to rest at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming funeral.

(Credit: Getty)

WHAT DAY IS POPE FRANCIS’ FUNERAL?

Pope Francis’ funeral will be held on Saturday, 26 April 2025 at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. It will be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

The event will take place at 10.00am, which is 6.00pm AEST.

Pope Francis will then be taken to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, where he chose to be buried.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE POPE’S FUNERAL?

In Australia, you can watch Pope Francis’ funeral on most major free-to-air TV networks, with coverage beginning from 5.00pm AEST, and streaming options available through their digital platforms.

Here’s a rundown of each network’s coverage:

Seven:

7NEWS will broadcast Pope Francis’ funeral live this Saturday from 5.00pm AEST on Seven and 7plus, with Michael Usher and Chris Reason reporting from Rome.

A special 6.00pm bulletin will include the funeral’s start and other major news from the day, with continued coverage on 7two and 7plus until 7.00pm.

From 7.00pm, the coverage of the service will resume as Pope Francis is laid to rest at Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Nine

The 9News team will present comprehensive coverage of Pope Francis’ funeral live from St Peter’s Square in Rome from 5.00pm AEST.

The coverage will be on the main channel until the 6:00pm news starts, then coverage will switch to 9Go! until 8:00pm.

ABC

ABC will simulcast Pope Francis’ funeral live from 5:30pm AEST this Saturday across ABC NEWS, iView, radio, and online platforms.

Jeremy Fernandez will lead coverage with expert commentary, and ABC correspondents will report live from Rome.

Ten

Network 10 hasn’t confirmed live coverage of the funeral, but reports are expected in the 5:00pm national bulletin, with possible extended content on YouTube and social media.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO WILL BE ATTENDING POPE FRANCIS’ FUNERAL?

Countless world leaders are confirmed to attend Pope Francis’ funeral, including US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prince William and Australia’s Governor-General, Sam Mostyn.

Prince William will be attending in place of his father, King Charles III, as he’s technically not allowed to go.

Vanity Fair royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote that King Charles “will not travel to the Vatican, in accordance with protocol and precedence which dictates that the Sovereign does not attend funerals, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.”

Other royals expected to attend the event include Queen Mary of Denmark, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, and Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

(Credit: Getty)

WHEN WILL THE NEXT POPE BE CHOSEN?

About 15 to 20 days after the pope dies, the cardinals will meet at the Vatican to choose a new pope.

They will stay inside the Sistine Chapel and will not be allowed to have contact with the outside world. Only cardinals under 80 years old (of which there are about 135 of) can vote.

The conclave to choose Pope Francis’ successor is expected to begin between May 5 and 10.

