Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home News Local News

As Erin Patterson remains behind bars… her estranged husband is working on a memoir

Simon's sharing his side of the story.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
harry mulholland womans day
Loading the player...

As mushroom murderer Erin Patterson remains locked up in Dame Phyllis Frost Centre for killing three relatives, her estranged husband Simon Patterson is busy putting pen to paper in a tell-all memoir.

Advertisement

“He will allow his story to be told through the book and that’s how he wants his words to be heard,” Simon’s spokesperson Jessica O’Donnell told The Guardian.

“I would imagine there will be a lot of people who would like to understand Simon’s point of view.”

Jessica also revealed details of the memoir, as well as its publisher, will be revealed in the coming weeks – but noted Simon himself will not be involved in the forthcoming announcement.

“Simon won’t be communicating at any point in time,” Jessica said.

Advertisement
Convicted triple killer Erin Patterson.
Patterson is currently appealing her life sentence. (Image: Getty)

FIRST TIME SPEAKING OUT

Last July, Patterson, 50, was found guilty of killing her in-laws Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson – as well as the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson.

She served them a beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms during a lunch at her home in Leongatha, Victoria in July 2023.

In September, Patterson was sentenced to life in prison with non-parole period of 33 years – which she is currently appealing, claiming there was a “substantial miscarriage of justice” during her Supreme Court trial.

Advertisement

While the memoir marks the first time Simon has spoken about the case publicly, he’s previously expressed frustration at not being able to talk during the trial about the four attempted murder charges relating to him.

Between 2021 and 2022, Patterson was accused of attempting to kill Simon on four occasions using food laced with poison, but these charges were dropped last August due to a lack of evidence.

“I’m sitting here, half thinking about the things I’m not allowed to talk about and I understand – I don’t actually understand why,” Patterson said during the trial.

“It seems bizarre to me. But it is what it is.”

Advertisement
Jessica O’Donnell (right) says more details about the memoir will be revealed in the coming weeks. (Image: Getty)

HIS SIDE OF THE STORY

While the world waits for more details about the upcoming memoir, social media users have been sharing their thoughts about the book online.

“Good for him, he was blocked from sharing his full side of the story during the trial. I’m glad he gets to share his story on his own terms now,” one Reddit user commented.

“Will absolutely be buying this book! Feels a bit wrong to buy other works profiting off this tragedy – but this guy deserves to make a motza from this,” another wrote.

Advertisement

“Will also enjoy the movie version featuring Tom Gleeson.”

harry mulholland womans day
Harry Mulholland News writer

Harry, a Sydney-based journalist, is a news writer at Woman’s Day who looks after real life, crime and news stories. With experience in newspapers, radio and online reporting, he loves sharing stories of Aussie heroes and covering crime and current affairs.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement