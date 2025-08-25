ERIN PATTERSON: Victims of mushroom murderer speak out

Two years on from the lunch that shocked the world, convicted mushroom murderer Erin Patterson has returned to court to receive her sentence.

Over a two-day-long pre-sentence hearing, Patterson’s loved ones have delivered their victim impact statements detailing how the triple murder case has devastated their lives before Patterson’s punishment is handed down.

Erin Patterson sobbed as the following people delivered their victim impact statements in court:

IAN WILKINSON

Ian and Heather were married for 44 years. (Image: Getty)

Taking to the stand, Ian Wilkinson movingly and bravely delivered his victim impact statement in front of the killer who ruined his wife.

Revealing how the murder of his wife Heather Wilkinson as well as Don and Gail Patterson has left him traumatised, Ian broke down as he said: “I only feel half alive without her”.

Incredibly Ian, a pastor at Korumburra Baptist Church, finished his moving statement by offering triple murderer Patterson “an offer of forgiveness”.

While Ian said he could not offer her forgiveness on behalf of Heather, Don and Gail, in regards to the harm done to himself, Ian said, “I make an offer of forgiveness to Erin. I bare her no ill will.”

“My prayer for her is that she will use her time in jail to repent,” he said.

“She has become a victim of my kindness.”

Before delivering his forgiveness to Patterson, who was seated in front of Ian, the father of four broke down multiple times as he spoke lovingly of his wife who he shared a 44-year-long relationship with, speaking of the “deep sorrow and grief” that Patterson has brought into his life.

“Brave, witty and a compassionate person who loved sharing life with everyone,” Ian remembered Heather as someone was generous in her attitude and was a “wonderful wife” who was always “supportive and encouraging”.

“We faced life as a team, we delighted in each other’s company. Heather was a great mother to our four children; we decided together that she would be a stay at home mum.”

“She loved our children and decided her greatest work would be to raise our children.”

Speaking to the effects of the shocking crime, Ian struggled to get through his statement as he described the effect on his children: “The trauma of their mother’s death and my near-death has left deep wounds. I am deeply wounded by their ongoing pain.”

“Family events are no longer the same, a very important member of our family is missing,” Ian said.

“I’m distressed that Erin has acted with calculated disregard for my life and those I love. What possesses someone to think murder is a solution?”

Speaking of how his life has changed since the shocking murder in 2023, Ian says it’s now “greatly impoverished” without Heather, Don and Gail.

“I very nearly died, it’s taken me the best part of two years for my health and strength to recover,” he shared.

“I’ve had to face many challenges of re-establishing life without Heather. I am suddenly single, returning to pastoral work without her sage advice, nobody to share in life’s daily tasks which has taken much of the joy pottering around the house.”

RUTH DUBOIS

Ian and Heather’s daughter Ruth says Patterson used her parents’ kindness against them. (Image: Getty)

After her father’s statement, Ruth is next to deliver a statement in front of Patterson, who was holding back tears while clutching a tissue at the time.

Ruth starts her statement by saying the triple murder has traumatised four generations of her family.

“Life is less bright without her,” Ruth said about her mum Heather, who she described as a one of her closest friends and her inspiration.

She also said Patterson had used Ian and Heather’s kindness against them.

“The world seems colder and harsher knowing this,” Ruth told the court.

“For the offender to sit and watch over casual conversation, while these people who showed nothing but love and care for her, ate a meal that would kill.”

Before finishing her victim impact statement, Ruth expressed her shock at how Patterson chose to go through with the murders.

“As a mother, I will never understand how you could willingly choose this for your children,” she said.

LYNETTE YOUNG

Prosecutor Nanette Rogers was next to enter the witness box to deliver a victim on behalf of Gail and Heather’s sister, Lynette Young.

“I’m just so angry and so sad that my people are not here to be the loving parents and grandparents that they always were,” Nanette read out to the court.

Lynnette described her younger sister Heather as “bright as a button”, and someone who was always happy to befriend anyone who came into her orbit.’

“We all had to suffer without our father, grandfather, knowing two of his daughters had been poisoned, then his son-in-law Don died,” Nanette read on behalf of Lynette.

“Dad was watching and waiting as Ian struggled for his life.”

MARTHA PATTERSON

Following Lynette’s statement, Naomi Gleadow began to deliver a statement on behalf of her relative, Martha Patterson, who is Don’s 100-year-old mum.

In her statement, she described the “horrific circumstances” of losing her child, and how their grief has shattered her family.

“The whole family is broken. I am brokenhearted,” Naomi read on her behalf.

“I was the mother of four wonderful sons. One of them has been taken from us in horrific circumstances,” Martha wrote.

She also said Don had been helped her stay connected to loved ones over the internet.

“At the age of 77 years, Don taught me how to use the computer, and this allowed me to enjoy many happy hours on the internet and communicating with others,” she shared.

“He kept me in touch with others when my eyesight deteriorated and enabled me to live at home, as I still do at the age of 100 years. May God help our family heal after this tragedy.”

COLIN PATTERSON

After Martha’s statement, Naomi begins reading out a statement from Don’s younger brother Colin Patterson.

Colin said his brother was a powerful influence on him, and a crucial member of their family as he took on the role of looking after their mother.

TIM PATTERSON

Next, Naomi read out a statement from Don and Gail’s newphew, Tim Patterson, who described the week after the fatal lunch as the worst of his life.

“He could somehow make you feel you were the only person in the world,” Tim said of Don, also noting he was his role model growing up.

“I always wanted to be perpetually young at heart like him. How could someone like this… leave the earth this way?” he asked.

“Why did Erin decided she’d make her last work a portrait of death and destruction?” Tim asked.

“Why would God choose such a violent end for those that gave life to him?”

SIMON PATTERSON

Patterson’s ex-husband Simon says he misses his parents and aunt. (Image: Getty)

As Patterson listened intently, Naomi then began to read out the final victim impact statement for the day – from Patterson’s ex-husband Simon Patterson.

“I miss my parents and aunt more than words can express and I think of them often,” Simon shared.

Simon also wrote that his children have been robbed of a relationship with their mother.

“They have been robbed of hope for the kind of relationship with their mother that every child naturally has,” he said in the statement.

Before concluding his statement, Simon took aim at the actions of some media outlets throughout the case, sharing his family is now fearful of strangers after being ambushed by reporters in public.

