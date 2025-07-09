Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
These must-have winter dresses are both chic and comfortable

Wear them now and well into spring...
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

When winter rolls around, our outfits often become dominated by bulky coats, heavy knits, and endless layers.

But who says cold weather fashion has to be all about practicality over style? That’s why we love a winter dress. These are a surprisingly versatile, refreshingly chic option that offers a break from the usual seasonal staples.

Whether layered with cosy tights and boots or dressed up for a more formal gathering, winter dresses bring elegance, comfort, and personality to even the chilliest days.

Here’s a few pics to make space in your wardrobe for this winter.

The best winter dresses to shop in 2025

(Credit: St. Frock)

The Etched Garden Midi Dress

$119.90 from St. Frock

Looking for a dress that works for just about everything? This one has you covered. Wear it with white sneakers and a denim jacket for a laid-back day look, or swap in ankle boots and a crossbody bag for something a little more polished.

Lightweight, comfy, and easy to style, it’s a no-brainer for your weekly rotation.

(Credit: Sheike)

Eden Paisley Maxi Dress

$189.99 from Sheike

Look put-together without the fuss with this mesh stretch dress.

The flattering fit-and-flare shape, subtle side ruching, and eye-catching print do all the work for you.

A soft crew neckline and built-in mini slip keep it comfy, while the keyhole back with gold button adds just the right touch. Pare it with heels for dinner or throw on boots and a jacket for an easy, stylish, and ready-for-anything vibe.

(Credit: Forever New)

Annabel Petite Midi Dress

$169.99 from Forever New

Whether it’s a day at the office or a special daytime event, this midi dress blends polish with comfort.

Style it with ballet flats and a tote for workdays, or dress it up with heels and gold earrings for a polished evening look.

(Credit: Review)

Alpine Rose Dress

$279.95 from Review

This midi dress blends classic detailing with modern ease, making it a go-to for both workdays and weekends. With its flattering V-neckline and button-through bodice, it adds a refined touch without trying too hard.

The shirred elastic waist and cuffs offer all-day comfort and a flexible fit, while the lined body ensures smooth coverage.

Style it with ankle boots and a structured bag for the office, or pair with sandals and a denim or casual jacket for relaxed days out.

(Credit: The Iconic)

The Poetic Gypsy Free Spirit Max Dress

$139.99 from The Iconic

Achieve an effortless boho style with this flowy maxi. The look is all about comfort with a romantic twist. It’s perfect for everything from weekend markets to relaxed gatherings.

Just add sandals and layered jewellery, stacked bangles for that true free-spirited feel, or dress it up with heeled boots and a hat for a festival-ready look.

(Credit: COS)

Relaxed Cotton Shirt Dress

$225 from COS

Designed with a loose, billowing fit, this midi shirt dress is made from breathable pure cotton for all-day comfort.

It features a timeless pointed collar, buttoned cuffs, and a stylish curved, stepped hem.

Throw on your favourite knee-high boots, and you’ve got an effortlessly cool look for any season.

(Credit: St Frock)

Neroli Midi Shirt Dress

$94.90 from St. Frock

Bold, modern, and effortlessly stylish, this flowy frock will turn heads.

]Featuring a unique print and a flattering cut, it combines comfort with confidence. Layer a chunky chain necklace and slip into your favourite strappy heels to elevate the look. Finish with soft, relaxed hair for an easy-going yet sophisticated vibe.

(Credit: The Iconic)

NEXT Long Sleeve Column Maxi Dress

$158 from The Iconic

Make a sharp impression in this elegant column shirt dress. Featuring a chic cut-out neckline, adjustable drawstring waist, and buttoned cuffs, it’s designed to flatter every shape.

Wear it with heels for a polished look, or keep it casual with sneakers. It’s versatility takes you anywhere.

Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

