EXCLUSIVE: Mitch and Mark’s brutally honest take on The Block 2025’s kids bedroom reveals

The Block 2025‘s week two room reveals are done and dusted, and who better to break down all the hits and misses than beloved former contestants Mitch and Mark?

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, the design duo didn’t hold back when sharing their thoughts on this week’s children’s bedroom challenges.

THEIR BIGGEST SHOCK

Mitch and Mark revealed what left them genuinely stunned about this week’s reveals.

“Now frankly, we were shocked about one thing this week, which was kids’ rooms, and people were doing ‘blue is for boys, pink is for girls’,” they said. “We thought we were beyond that.”

The pair made it clear they expected more progressive thinking from this year’s contestants when it came to children’s bedroom design.

Mitch and Mark also weren’t impressed with some of the structural choices they saw in houses one and two this week.

“When you build in structures, things like bedheads or shelves, we think it’s an error,” they explained. “Real estate is about selling to a buyer who can see the ability to change a room.”

(Credit: Nine)

THEIR THOUGHTS ON THE TEAMS

Mitch and Mark didn’t actually touch on Emma and Ben‘s kids bedrooms this week, seemingly feeling indifferent about their rooms. However, they did leave some comments about the rest of the teams’ room reveals.

Han and Can

Mitch and Mark had some climate concerns about Han and Can’s flooring choice.

“You did timber floors in a bedroom. I’m sorry, we’re in Daylesford. It’s just too cold. Carpet is warm,” they said.

Robby and Mat

They didn’t mince words with Adelaide mates Robby and Mat.

“Oh my God, guys, we missed the mark this week. You’ve got to be consistent, guys. One week good, one week bad doesn’t give you a win,” they commented.

Britt and Taz

Despite winning the judges’ choice, Mitch and Mark had mixed feelings about Britt and Taz’s rooms.

“Beautiful styling. It wasn’t really brave for us. The orientation though, too. The orientation of the beds wasn’t how we would orient the beds. And if anyone’s had kids, having a bed up against the wall and trying to make the bed, it’s a real problem. Might look nice, doesn’t work.”

Sonny and Alicia

The pair were most impressed with Sonny and Alicia’s approach.

“We actually love what you did. One of the rooms, it wasn’t totally a kid’s room. It could be a teenage girl’s room, but that room – people could see themselves living in that house,” they said.

(Credit: Nine)

MITCH & MARK’S WEEK 2 WINNER

While the official judges gave the win to Britt and Taz, Mitch and Mark had other ideas.

“So that gives us the win for Sonny and Alicia this week,” they declared. “The blue choices, they were very bold. The beds were a little close to the wardrobe. Agree with the judges on that, but moved the beds a bit. Overall, we thought you did the best job this week.”

