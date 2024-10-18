Spring’s Coolest Kicks for Kids

With Spring in full swing, Clarks has unveiled an exciting new range of kids sandals designed to keep up with the adventures of your little ones.

From parks play and sunny strolls, to birthday parties and summer soirees, Clark’s collection combines comfort, durability and designs to ensure your child is on-trend from top to toe.

PLAYFUL DESIGNS FOR EVERY PERSONALITY

As mums, we’re constantly for solutions in order to offer our families the best of everything, while saving on cost where we can. When it comes to footwear, a proper fit is essential when it comes to kids’ sandals, as it directly impacts their comfort and development.

Clarks has you covered with comfy and supportive sandals that are also fashionable and versatile to work in with your children’s wardrobe so you get lots of wear for your money.

Here are some styles we love…

01 SAMMY – Mauve $79.95 at Clarks Your little princess will be styled up and party-ready whatever the occasion in this sweet and comfy style. Sizes: 04-010 Materials: Leather upper; synthetic lining/sock material. Key features: Breathable leather upper

Dual self-fastening straps for easy and adjustable fit

Padded collars to provide extra comfort SHOP NOW 02 SETH – Navy $79.95 at Clarks Busy boys require comfort and support from their footwear. Clarks Seth sandals are not only functional for kids on the run, they top off spring summer outfits in a super stylish way. Available also in Light Tan. Sizes: 04-010 Materials: Leather upper; synthetic lining/sock material. Key features: Waxy leather for a natural look

Dual self-fastening straps for easy and adjustable fit

Padded collars to provide extra comfort SHOP NOW

03 NEVE – Light Tan $69.95 at Clarks The fashion-forward socks and sandals trend has never looks so chic than with these NEVE sandals. Your child will look effortlessly fashionable and make a statement in this cool and comfy style. Also available in Cream and Mauve. Sizes: Toddler 8.5-9; Younger (3-8yr) 10-13, 1-1.5; Older (8y+) 2.5-5 Materials: Synthetic upper, Synthetic lining/sock material Key features: Breathable synthetic lining

Supportive moulded footbed for comfort

Dual self-fastening straps for easy and adjustable fit SHOP NOW

04 NEXUS – Stone $69.95 at Clarks These buckle fastening sandals offer a secure fit and stylish design, making them ideal for active days. What’s more, they come in four fashionable shades so you can style up with any outfit. Also available in Navy, Tan and Black. Sizes: Toddler 8.5-9; Younger (3-8yr) 10-13, 1-1.5; Older (8y+) 2.5-5 Materials: Synthetic upper, Synthetic lining/sock material Key features: Buckle fastenings for easy, adjustable fit

Durable and comfortable outsoles

Supported moulded footbed SHOP NOW

In an array of vibrant colors, innovative designs, and the perfect fit that makes Clarks Kids sandals a must-have for this season. Let’s dive into a world where every outdoor adventure starts with the perfect pair of shoes!

