Nothing says summer more than swimming – or rather floating – in the pool all day, and even night on some occasions, to beat the heat.

Whether it be alone, with friends, family or even your beloved pooch, cooling off in the pool can be the ideal mix of relaxation and fun.

In fact, we can create our own fun at home with a range of colourful inflatables and toys to lounge on or to entertain the kids with – ideally both.

To help you find pool toys that will suit your needs – whether that be relaxing in the water or adding a splash to your next backyard get-together – we’ve found some of the best in Australia based on style, functionality and even some customer reviews.

The best inflatable pool toys in Australia

Can you leave pool toys in the pool?

Pool toys shouldn’t usually be left in the pool as they can discolour and degrade more quickly. If you have a pool robot or other cleaner, leaving toys in the pool could also cause issues with the cleaning process (or even damage it). So it’s a good idea to remove pool toys and store them in a shaded area where they can dry.

What are inflatable pool toys made of?

Typical inflatable pool toys are made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a type of plastic known for its durability, flexibility, and water resistance.

Some inflatable pool toys also have nylon or polyester fabric reinforcements inside to improve strength and durability, especially for larger or more complex designs.

Can you recycle inflatable pool toys?

Given the materials, recycling inflatable pool toys can be challenging because PVC is not easily recyclable through most curbside recycling programs.

Since PVC contains additives like plasticisers, it makes it harder to recycle compared to other types of plastic, and it can also release harmful chemicals during the recycling process if not handled properly.

In recent years, however, some manufacturers have started exploring eco-friendly alternatives, such as thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which is more environmentally friendly compared to traditional PVC.

