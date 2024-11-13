Nothing says summer more than swimming – or rather floating – in the pool all day, and even night on some occasions, to beat the heat.
Whether it be alone, with friends, family or even your beloved pooch, cooling off in the pool can be the ideal mix of relaxation and fun.
In fact, we can create our own fun at home with a range of colourful inflatables and toys to lounge on or to entertain the kids with – ideally both.
To help you find pool toys that will suit your needs – whether that be relaxing in the water or adding a splash to your next backyard get-together – we’ve found some of the best in Australia based on style, functionality and even some customer reviews.
The best inflatable pool toys in Australia
Best for: colourful floating
For little kids and big ones alike, there’s much fun to be had with this bright pink flamingo. It’s a generous size and has sturdy handles so you can hold on as you float around on it.
“Very beautiful colour, sturdy. Good quality. My kids loved it,” a customer in their five star review on the Myer website. It also has over 4900 five star reviews from customers on Amazon, so it’s clearly a favourite in pools everywhere.
Key features:
- Bright pink colour
- Approximate size: 142 x 137 x 97cm
- Two air chambers for added safety
- Designed for ages 3
- Includes a repair patch
Also available at:
Sunnylife Luxe Lie On Float Strawberry Pink Berry
from $71.99 (usually $89.99) at The Iconic
Best for: luxurious floating
Inject a little extra fun into your weekends spent soaking up the sun with this delicious strawberry-style pool inflatable that looks good enough to eat. Its generous dimensions mean you can lie back and bask in summer sun, then dip into the water to cool down.
Key features:
- Gorgeous strawberry design
- Dimensions: 191 x 135 x 23cm
Includes repair patch in case of punctures
Made from durable, non-toxic Phthalate free PVC
Suitable for ages 6+
Also available at:
- $76.72 from Amazon
- $89.99 from City Beach
Best for: the coolest basketball games
You’ll slam dunk every single pool party with this impressive pool basketball set, which includes the specially-designed Splash Hoop Pro, two inflatable water basketballs and ball pump for the ultimate water sports game.
“The kids and I love it. It’s very sturdy and looks great,” one Australian customer shared in a five star review on Amazon, where it has an impressive 4.8 star average from over 6,900 global reviews.
Key features:
- Splash Hoop Pro specially engineered to withstand pool play
- Includes two water basket balls and a pump
- Fill base with water for stability
- Dimensions: 63.5 x 86.4 x 101.6cm
Best for: classic ring toss fans
Something for the whole family to enjoy, this octopus ring toss will turn your pool into a competition as you enjoy some fun in the sun.
Key features:
- Includes inflatable octopus and rings
- Easy to inflate, deflate and fold
- Multi-coloured design
- Great for beach or poolside adventures
- Suitable for ages 3+
Best for: fun with family and friends
Sign up for endless entertainment at the beach or in the backyard with this inflatable volleyball set that is perfect for days spent with family and friends.
“Good fun for something new in the pool,” one verified customer shared in a five star review. Another five star reviewer said it “kept the kids entertained for hours”. With an average rating of 4.6 stars, this is definitely a pool toy to add to the mix.
Key features:
- Comes with frame, net and ball
- Made from non-toxic PVC
- Includes a repair patch
Also available at:
Wahu Sea Glider
$19.99 ($14.99 for members) at Anaconda
Best for: underwater fun
These cool pool toys from Wahu will entertain for hours, slicing through the water with a jet of self-propelled power. Just submerge, release and watch them go. You can also adjust the fins to create different effect, race them and lots more. Best of all, you don’t need any batteries or inflation pumps.
“This may be the best pool toy we have ever gotten. It is hours of fun and incredibly unique,” one customer shared in a five star review on the Anaconda website, where it has an average rating of 4.7 stars.
Key features:
- Dimensions: 29.3 x 24.1 x 3cm
- Adjustable fins for different effects
- Suitable for ages six and up
- Variety of designs
Also available at:
- $10 (assorted aqua glider styles) from Big W
Zoggs Zoggy Dive Sticks
$24.99 at BCF
Best for: dipping and diving with the kids
These colourful dive sticks come in packs of four, with soft tubes that fall to the bottom of the pool so you and your kids can collect them. As well as being a great way to increase confidence in the water, they can make for a fun competition and lead to hours of play.
“These dive sticks kept the young ones active and entertained in the pool for the whole weekend we were away. A great buy,” one customer shared in a five star review on the BCF website, where they have an average rating of 4.8 stars.
Key features:
- Soft tube construction for safety
- Pack of four colourful sticks
- Fun design
- Suitable for ages 5+
Wahu Hole-in-Won
$22 at Toymate
Make pool time extra fun this summer with a game of Wahu Hole in Won. The floating board adds a challenge as it moves around, while you try to get the sandbags in the holes.
“Exactly as described, great value!” said one Australian customer in a five star review on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.6 stars.
Key features:
- Waterproof PVC base
- Includes 1x board and 4x sandbags
- Recommended for ages 6+
Also available at:
- $24.99 from Amazon
Intex Inflatable Water Slide
$232.99 (usually $299.99) at Amazon
Best for: making a splash
Take the plunge into your pool with the Intex Water Slide – the perfect addition to your backyard pool as you enjoy the summer season.
“Kids very happy, great size, even for the bigger kids. Would recommend,” one Australian customer shared in a five star review on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 3.3 (many lower rated reviews note durability issues) – and around 40% of reviews are five stars.
Key features:
- Fun wave graphics
- Dimensions: 3.33m x 2.06m x 1.17m
- 5 air chambers, 6 heavy duty handles and sturdy 20 gauge vinyl construction
- Repair patch
- 80kg maximum weight limit
- Suitable for ages 6+
Also available at:
- $222.30 from Big W
Can you leave pool toys in the pool?
Pool toys shouldn’t usually be left in the pool as they can discolour and degrade more quickly. If you have a pool robot or other cleaner, leaving toys in the pool could also cause issues with the cleaning process (or even damage it). So it’s a good idea to remove pool toys and store them in a shaded area where they can dry.
What are inflatable pool toys made of?
Typical inflatable pool toys are made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a type of plastic known for its durability, flexibility, and water resistance.
Some inflatable pool toys also have nylon or polyester fabric reinforcements inside to improve strength and durability, especially for larger or more complex designs.
Can you recycle inflatable pool toys?
Given the materials, recycling inflatable pool toys can be challenging because PVC is not easily recyclable through most curbside recycling programs.
Since PVC contains additives like plasticisers, it makes it harder to recycle compared to other types of plastic, and it can also release harmful chemicals during the recycling process if not handled properly.
In recent years, however, some manufacturers have started exploring eco-friendly alternatives, such as thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which is more environmentally friendly compared to traditional PVC.
