Whether you’re an avid runner, a fitness enthusiast, or simply someone who enjoys a day out in the sun, chafing can be a real problem.

To prevent the discomfort, we look to anti-chafing shorts – the perfect blend of functionality and comfort that eventually become a staple in our summer wardrobes.

Designed with moisture-wicking fabrics, strategic seams, and breathable materials, these shorts are the gateway to preventing that irritating, often painful, friction of the skin.

What are the best shorts to prevent chafing?

With that said, it will take more than your regular bike shorts to do the job, which is why we’ve gathered some of the best anti-chafing shorts to try instead.

01 The Staple $59 at Thigh Society Thigh chafe is a thing of the past with these buttery soft shorts that aren’t too thick or too sheer so you can style them how you like. Sizes: XS to 6XL Colours: black, almond, rosette and lilac Materials: 74% Sensil Breeze nylon, 13% nylon, 12% elastane, 1% cotton Key features: Anti-chafing

Sweat-wicking

No rolling or riding up SHOP NOW

02 Seamfree Undershort 6″ $24.95 at Boody Featuring flat seams to secure the gusset, reducing friction for a smoother, more comfortable feel, these shorts are stretchy and soft to the touch. Sizes: XS to XL Colours: black, white and nude Materials: 79% viscose, 15% nylon, 6% elastane Key features: Wide soft hem at waist

All-over coverage

6″ inseam sits comfortably on the leg SHOP NOW

03 The Cooling $59 at Thigh Society Made with silky, hi-tech performance fabric that pulls heat and moisture away from the body, these shorts are perfect for those balmy, summer days. Sizes: XS to 6XL Colours: black, beige, raisin, almond, vanilla, halo, dove, blush, nectar, rosette and lilac Materials: 78% Sensil Breeze nylon, 20% elastane, 2% cotton Key features: Light

Cooling

Sheer coverage SHOP NOW

04 Bamboo Anti Chafe Crop Short $49.99 at Taking Shape With a seriously soft hand feel, excellent breathability, and impressive stretch, these anti-chafe shorts are an essential in your wardrobe. Sizes: 12 to 30 Colours: storm grey, pale blush, natural, grey marle, dark indigo, black and passion purple Materials: 95% bamboo, 5% elastane Key features: Flat elastic waistband.

High rise (sits above the belly button)

Knit fabric with great stretch recovery Also available at: $49.99 from Myer SHOP NOW

05 Bonds Anti Chafe Shorts $17 (usually $24.99) at The Iconic Beat the heat with these shorts that feature a cooling finish and moisture-wicking fabric, so you can stay fresh and dry even on the hottest of days. Sizes: 8 to 24 Materials: 50% viscose bamboo, 50% elastane Key features: Lightweight fabrication; some stretch

High rise

Tight fit SHOP NOW

What is the best material to prevent chafing?

The best materials to prevent chafing are those that are moisture-wicking, breathable, and offer a smooth surface to reduce friction.

Synthetic fabrics like nylon and polyester are popular for their ability to keep skin dry and comfortable, while spandex adds stretch for a snug, friction-free fit.

Natural options like merino wool and bamboo are soft, breathable, and gentle on the skin, offering excellent moisture control and anti-bacterial properties. Microfiber, with its smooth texture, is also effective at reducing friction.

For the best results, many anti-chafing shorts combine these materials to offer the right balance of stretch, breathability, and moisture control. Look for products labelled as “seamless” or with flat-lock seams to minimise skin irritation further.

Related articles: