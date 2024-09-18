  •  
We’ve found the best shorts designed to stop chafing before it even starts

The secret to staying cool and chafe-free all day long.
Whether you’re an avid runner, a fitness enthusiast, or simply someone who enjoys a day out in the sun, chafing can be a real problem.

To prevent the discomfort, we look to anti-chafing shorts – the perfect blend of functionality and comfort that eventually become a staple in our summer wardrobes.

Designed with moisture-wicking fabrics, strategic seams, and breathable materials, these shorts are the gateway to preventing that irritating, often painful, friction of the skin.

What are the best shorts to prevent chafing?

With that said, it will take more than your regular bike shorts to do the job, which is why we’ve gathered some of the best anti-chafing shorts to try instead.

01

The Staple

$59 at Thigh Society

Thigh chafe is a thing of the past with these buttery soft shorts that aren’t too thick or too sheer so you can style them how you like.

Sizes: XS to 6XL

Colours: black, almond, rosette and lilac

Materials: 74% Sensil Breeze nylon, 13% nylon, 12% elastane, 1% cotton

Key features:

  • Anti-chafing
  • Sweat-wicking
  • No rolling or riding up
02

Seamfree Undershort 6″

$24.95 at Boody

Featuring flat seams to secure the gusset, reducing friction for a smoother, more comfortable feel, these shorts are stretchy and soft to the touch.

Sizes: XS to XL

Colours: black, white and nude

Materials: 79% viscose, 15% nylon, 6% elastane

Key features:

  • Wide soft hem at waist
  • All-over coverage
  • 6″ inseam sits comfortably on the leg
03

The Cooling

$59 at Thigh Society

Made with silky, hi-tech performance fabric that pulls heat and moisture away from the body, these shorts are perfect for those balmy, summer days.

Sizes: XS to 6XL

Colours: black, beige, raisin, almond, vanilla, halo, dove, blush, nectar, rosette and lilac

Materials: 78% Sensil Breeze nylon, 20% elastane, 2% cotton

Key features:

  • Light
  • Cooling
  • Sheer coverage
04

Bamboo Anti Chafe Crop Short

$49.99 at Taking Shape

With a seriously soft hand feel, excellent breathability, and impressive stretch, these anti-chafe shorts are an essential in your wardrobe.

Sizes: 12 to 30

Colours: storm grey, pale blush, natural, grey marle, dark indigo, black and passion purple

Materials: 95% bamboo, 5% elastane

Key features:

  • Flat elastic waistband.
  • High rise (sits above the belly button)
  • Knit fabric with great stretch recovery

05

Bonds Anti Chafe Shorts

$17 (usually $24.99) at The Iconic

Beat the heat with these shorts that feature a cooling finish and moisture-wicking fabric, so you can stay fresh and dry even on the hottest of days.

Sizes: 8 to 24

Materials: 50% viscose bamboo, 50% elastane

Key features:

  • Lightweight fabrication; some stretch
  • High rise
  • Tight fit
What is the best material to prevent chafing?

The best materials to prevent chafing are those that are moisture-wicking, breathable, and offer a smooth surface to reduce friction. 

Synthetic fabrics like nylon and polyester are popular for their ability to keep skin dry and comfortable, while spandex adds stretch for a snug, friction-free fit. 

Natural options like merino wool and bamboo are soft, breathable, and gentle on the skin, offering excellent moisture control and anti-bacterial properties. Microfiber, with its smooth texture, is also effective at reducing friction. 

For the best results, many anti-chafing shorts combine these materials to offer the right balance of stretch, breathability, and moisture control. Look for products labelled as “seamless” or with flat-lock seams to minimise skin irritation further.

