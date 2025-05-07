Whether you’re looking to buy the perfect gift (or perhaps a well-deserved splurge), there’s something about pet-themed items that bring instant joy.

From curious kittens to precious pups, here are just some of the adorable pet-themed collectables to be found at The Bradford Exchange.

01 Playful Pup Handbag With Pawprint Charm $179.95 at The Bradford Exchange

This tote-style fashion handbag comes in a choice of eight different dog breeds, from Westies, to Schnauzers to Pomeranians!

Key features:

Zippered main compartment

Three pockets including an interior zipped pocket

Pebbled faux leather with gold-toned hardware

Heart-shaped gold-toned puppy charm

02 Jürgen Scholz Kitty-Kat Cute Hoop Earrings $149.97 at The Bradford Exchange

Featuring the artwork of Jürgen Scholz, these gold-toned hoop earrings will bring a smile to cat lovers.

Key features:

12 crystal accents on each earring

Snap back closures for a secure and comfortable fit

Customed-designed presentation case

03 Chihuahua Pup In A Cup Wagging Tail Wall Clock from $179.95 at The Bradford Exchange

This exclusive wall clock also comes in separate editions featuring either a Pomeranian or Shih Tzu.

Key features:

A cheeful chime sound can be heard each hour

Moving pendulum tail that tick-tocks in a wagging motion

Sculpted and cast in resin with hand-applied golden trim

Quartz movement

04 Kittens Leave Paw Prints on Our Hearts Bracelet $299.95 at The Bradford Exchange

Handcrafted with 12 charms, this sweet bracelet is also available in a Yorkie-themed edition.

Key features:

Plated in rhodium with 24-carat rose gold-plated accents

Sparkling Svenka™ crystals

Adjustable length from 18cm to 20.5cm with extender

Presented in a jeweller’s pouch and custom gift box

05 Yorkie Playful Pup Ladies’ Watch from $249.95 at The Bradford Exchange

This sweet timepiece is the perfect gift for Yorkie owners, as well as animal lovers in general.

Key features:

Crafted in durable stainless steel with gold plating and a leather strap

Features a genuine diamond at the 12 o’clock mark

Quartz movement

Presented in a custom gift box

06 Jürgen Scholz Kitty-Kat Cute Women’s Canvas Art Shoes from $129.99 at The Bradford Exchange

Featuring artwork by Jurgen Scholz, these playful canvas shoes will put a bounce in your step.

Key features:

Available in sizes 5 to 10

Stitched navy blue canvas upper, rubber soles and padded insoles

Golden metallic heart charm with a rhinestone encrusted paw print

07 Dog Pattern Water Bottle Carrier With Removable Strap $69.99 at The Bradford Exchange

Perfect for hydrating on the go, this water bottle carrier will quickly become a must have for outings big and small.

Key features:

Comes with a free stainless steel water bottle

Durable polyester

Back zip-around pocket for small essentials

Toggle to keep drink bottles secure

Adjustable, removable strap

08 Family Of Love Diamond Bracelet $199.95 at The Bradford Exchange

With space for 10 engravings, this bracelet is a tribute to loved ones big and small.

Key features: