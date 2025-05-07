Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of

Pets on parade: These gifts for cat and dog lovers are too cute to resist

The Bradford Exchange has the purr-fect present to suit all animal lovers
Pet themed collectables from The Bradford Exchange

Whether you’re looking to buy the perfect gift (or perhaps a well-deserved splurge), there’s something about pet-themed items that bring instant joy.

From curious kittens to precious pups, here are just some of the adorable pet-themed collectables to be found at The Bradford Exchange.

01

Playful Pup Handbag With Pawprint Charm

$179.95 at The Bradford Exchange

This tote-style fashion handbag comes in a choice of eight different dog breeds, from Westies, to Schnauzers to Pomeranians!

Key features:

  • Zippered main compartment
  • Three pockets including an interior zipped pocket
  • Pebbled faux leather with gold-toned hardware
  • Heart-shaped gold-toned puppy charm
SHOP NOW

02

Jürgen Scholz Kitty-Kat Cute Hoop Earrings

$149.97 at The Bradford Exchange

Featuring the artwork of Jürgen Scholz, these gold-toned hoop earrings will bring a smile to cat lovers.

Key features:

  • 12 crystal accents on each earring
  • Snap back closures for a secure and comfortable fit
  • Customed-designed presentation case
SHOP NOW

03

Chihuahua Pup In A Cup Wagging Tail Wall Clock

from $179.95 at The Bradford Exchange

This exclusive wall clock also comes in separate editions featuring either a Pomeranian or Shih Tzu.

Key features:

  • A cheeful chime sound can be heard each hour
  • Moving pendulum tail that tick-tocks in a wagging motion
  • Sculpted and cast in resin with hand-applied golden trim
  • Quartz movement
SHOP NOW

04

Kittens Leave Paw Prints on Our Hearts Bracelet

$299.95 at The Bradford Exchange

Handcrafted with 12 charms, this sweet bracelet is also available in a Yorkie-themed edition.

Key features:

  • Plated in rhodium with 24-carat rose gold-plated accents
  • Sparkling Svenka™ crystals
  • Adjustable length from 18cm to 20.5cm with extender
  • Presented in a jeweller’s pouch and custom gift box
SHOP NOW

05

Yorkie Playful Pup Ladies’ Watch

from $249.95 at The Bradford Exchange

This sweet timepiece is the perfect gift for Yorkie owners, as well as animal lovers in general.

Key features:

  • Crafted in durable stainless steel with gold plating and a leather strap
  • Features a genuine diamond at the 12 o’clock mark
  • Quartz movement
  • Presented in a custom gift box
SHOP NOW

06

Jürgen Scholz Kitty-Kat Cute Women’s Canvas Art Shoes

from $129.99 at The Bradford Exchange

Featuring artwork by Jurgen Scholz, these playful canvas shoes will put a bounce in your step.

Key features:

  • Available in sizes 5 to 10
  • Stitched navy blue canvas upper, rubber soles and padded insoles
  • Golden metallic heart charm with a rhinestone encrusted paw print
SHOP NOW

07

Dog Pattern Water Bottle Carrier With Removable Strap

$69.99 at The Bradford Exchange

Perfect for hydrating on the go, this water bottle carrier will quickly become a must have for outings big and small.

Key features:

  • Comes with a free stainless steel water bottle
  • Durable polyester
  • Back zip-around pocket for small essentials
  • Toggle to keep drink bottles secure
  • Adjustable, removable strap
SHOP NOW
Name engraved bracelet

08

Family Of Love Diamond Bracelet

$199.95 at The Bradford Exchange

With space for 10 engravings, this bracelet is a tribute to loved ones big and small.

Key features:

  • 10 genuine diamonds
  • Wave-shaped links with space for 10 name engravings
  • Silver-plated with 24-carat gold-plated accents
  • Adjustable from 17.8cm to 20.3cm
SHOP NOW
Amber Bramble

