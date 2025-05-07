Whether you’re looking to buy the perfect gift (or perhaps a well-deserved splurge), there’s something about pet-themed items that bring instant joy.
From curious kittens to precious pups, here are just some of the adorable pet-themed collectables to be found at The Bradford Exchange.
01
Playful Pup Handbag With Pawprint Charm
$179.95 at The Bradford Exchange
This tote-style fashion handbag comes in a choice of eight different dog breeds, from Westies, to Schnauzers to Pomeranians!
Key features:
- Zippered main compartment
- Three pockets including an interior zipped pocket
- Pebbled faux leather with gold-toned hardware
- Heart-shaped gold-toned puppy charm
02
Jürgen Scholz Kitty-Kat Cute Hoop Earrings
$149.97 at The Bradford Exchange
Featuring the artwork of Jürgen Scholz, these gold-toned hoop earrings will bring a smile to cat lovers.
Key features:
- 12 crystal accents on each earring
- Snap back closures for a secure and comfortable fit
- Customed-designed presentation case
03
Chihuahua Pup In A Cup Wagging Tail Wall Clock
from $179.95 at The Bradford Exchange
This exclusive wall clock also comes in separate editions featuring either a Pomeranian or Shih Tzu.
Key features:
- A cheeful chime sound can be heard each hour
- Moving pendulum tail that tick-tocks in a wagging motion
- Sculpted and cast in resin with hand-applied golden trim
- Quartz movement
04
Kittens Leave Paw Prints on Our Hearts Bracelet
$299.95 at The Bradford Exchange
Handcrafted with 12 charms, this sweet bracelet is also available in a Yorkie-themed edition.
Key features:
- Plated in rhodium with 24-carat rose gold-plated accents
- Sparkling Svenka™ crystals
- Adjustable length from 18cm to 20.5cm with extender
- Presented in a jeweller’s pouch and custom gift box
05
Yorkie Playful Pup Ladies’ Watch
from $249.95 at The Bradford Exchange
This sweet timepiece is the perfect gift for Yorkie owners, as well as animal lovers in general.
Key features:
- Crafted in durable stainless steel with gold plating and a leather strap
- Features a genuine diamond at the 12 o’clock mark
- Quartz movement
- Presented in a custom gift box
06
Jürgen Scholz Kitty-Kat Cute Women’s Canvas Art Shoes
from $129.99 at The Bradford Exchange
Featuring artwork by Jurgen Scholz, these playful canvas shoes will put a bounce in your step.
Key features:
- Available in sizes 5 to 10
- Stitched navy blue canvas upper, rubber soles and padded insoles
- Golden metallic heart charm with a rhinestone encrusted paw print
07
Dog Pattern Water Bottle Carrier With Removable Strap
$69.99 at The Bradford Exchange
Perfect for hydrating on the go, this water bottle carrier will quickly become a must have for outings big and small.
Key features:
- Comes with a free stainless steel water bottle
- Durable polyester
- Back zip-around pocket for small essentials
- Toggle to keep drink bottles secure
- Adjustable, removable strap
08
Family Of Love Diamond Bracelet
$199.95 at The Bradford Exchange
With space for 10 engravings, this bracelet is a tribute to loved ones big and small.
Key features:
- 10 genuine diamonds
- Wave-shaped links with space for 10 name engravings
- Silver-plated with 24-carat gold-plated accents
- Adjustable from 17.8cm to 20.3cm