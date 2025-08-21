We tested the Ninja Combi 14-In-1 Multicooker – here’s what we thought

If you’re anything like us, making quick, easy and delicious meals to feed the family is a priority after a busy day.

Enter the Ninja Combi 14-in-1 Multicooker – which promises to cook complete meals for the whole family in just 15 minutes.

We put it to the test to see if it can deliver on it’s promise.

Ninja Combi 14-In-1 Multicooker review verdict Pros Extremely easy to use menus and settings

12.5L capacity makes it perfect for families

Combi cooking mode is a game changer for steaming and airfrying food simultaneously Cons Quite big and bulky

It’s quite pricey at $499 compared to air fryers similar in size

Pumps out quite a bit of steam while cooking

The Ninja Combi cooked everything perfectly in just minutes! (Credit: Supplied)

What’s so special about the Ninja Combi?

The Ninja Combi is an air fryer, oven and multicooker all-in-one, that can create entire meals using it’s 14 cooking functions for the whole family in under 15 minutes.

Powered by Ninja Combi Cooker Technology, this multicooker can defy limits with it’s combination of HyperSteam and Air Fry – which perfectly cooks every ingredient effortlessly in just minutes.

Ninja Combi materials and size

While the Ninja Combi is quite hefty at 9.98kg, it’s 12.5L capacity makes it the perfect size for apartment living.

It also commands presence in any kitchen with a stylish stainless steel exterior and controls integrated into the door handle.

Impressively, the Ninja Combi also comes with a dishwasher safe metal pan, baking tray and crisper plate, along with a recipe book specially designed to take advantage of the multicooker’s simultaneous steam and air fry capabilities.

How to use the Ninja Combi

The Ninja Combi is a breeze to use! Start by loading your ingredients into the trays.

Items that need steaming such as rice or pasta need to be placed in the pan in the bottom of the cooker, while air fried items such as meat, vegetables, or fries go on the crisper plate or tray above.

From there, choose from one of the 14 cooking functions, set a timer and the temperature and the Ninja Combi will work it’s magic.

The Combi Cooker modes include Combi Meals, Combi Crisp, Combi Bake, Rice/Pasta, Steam and Prove; while the Air Fry mode can grill, bake, reheat, slow cook, sear/saute, toast and cook pizza.

Once your meal is cooked, simply take it out of the Ninja Combi and serve.

The Ninja Combi cooked everything in this vegetable curry together! (Credit: Supplied)

Results from our test

As the worst cook on team Woman’s Day, I’m always looking for new ways to cook quickly and hassle-free.

So, I was excited to see how the Ninja Combi could help me create delicious meals in a matter of minutes.

In testing, the Combi Meals setting genuinely shocked me at how easy it could cook a vegetable curry with rice in 15 minutes and all in the same pan.

One downside we did notice is the unit pumps out quite a bit of steam while cooking, so it’s best to use an extractor fan while operating the unit.

Busy families are going to love the multicooker’s set and forget approach to cooking, while washing up afterwards was just as simple – all it took was loading the dishwasher.

Overall, is the Ninja Combi worth it?

The Ninja Combi is my new best friend in the kitchen, and will be perfect for anyone looking for a great jack-of-all-trades cooker.

Whether you’re a busy family or someone with a smaller kitchen, the multicooker is a great substitute for an oven, air fryer, rice cooker and slow cooker.

While $499 is pricey, the Ninja Combi’s versatility and ease of use, and premium build quality make it a strong value proposition.

Where to buy the Ninja Combi

