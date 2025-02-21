The beloved Australian soap, Neighbours will be cancelled in 2025.

After speculation from The Sun, an Amazon spokesperson has confirmed the news.

“Neighbours has brought so much joy over the last 40 years to its fanbase globally and in the UK,” the statement read.

“Forty years is an incredible milestone and we are proud that Amazon MGM Studios was able to have a small part of bringing further episodes to Freevee and Prime Video customers over the last two years, spanning over 400 episodes.”

Neighbours will continue to air new episodes four times a week on Prime Video, until the end of December 2025, with production ending in July.

In this time period, the iconic Aussie series will have the opportunity to celebrate its 40th anniversary in March 2025, with a special week of episodes dedicated to the storylines and characters, new and old.

The show’s producers, Fremantle Australia also shared a comment on Neighbours‘ end.

“Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years including often appearing as one of the Top 10 titles in the UK and the show’s first ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024,” Neighbours executive producer, Jason Herbison said.

“As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally. We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future.”

Amazon first revived Neighbours in 2023, after Ten first axed the iconic series in June 2022 after a stellar 37 years on screen.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,” a post to the Neighbours, the show’s official X (formerly Twitter) account tweeted at the time.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

Neighbours is one of Australia’s longest running shows, and it launched the careers of some of our biggest stars including Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Delta Goodrem, and Guy Pearce, to name a few.

