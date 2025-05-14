Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
4 ways hydrolytes level up your life

Better health in a bottle...
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Every athlete knows hydration plays a vital role in performance, but it’s also essential for maintaining general wellness on a daily basis.

Whether you’re training for a key event or for day to day energy levels and well-being, hydrolytes take your potential to the next level by restoring key electrolytes lost during sweat-heavy activities, and improve energy levels.

Say goodbye to fatigue and hello to faster recovery, so you can push your limits and break through your fitness plateaus.

(Credit: LVL UP)

WHAT’S ALL THE HYPE ABOUT HYDROLYTES?

01

ORANGE

10 Pack $14.99 from Lvl Up

INCREASED FOCUS AND CONCENTRATION

While drinking plenty of water is essential, falling short of your hydration needs can leave you feeling sluggish or fatigued. This can affect focus and concentration.



02

WATERMELON

10 Pack $14.99 from Lvl Up

IMPROVED PHYSICAL PERFORMANCE

You may be training for a particular fitness event or simply want more out of your daily fitness routine, but without proper hydration, your performance can hit a wall.

Hydrolytes not only hydrate, they replenish essential electrolytes in the body, giving you the energy to push further and feel stronger throughout your workouts.



03

TROPICAL

10 Pack $14.99 from Lvl Up

AIDS POST EXERCISE RECOVERY

When you sweat while exercising, you lose essential electrolytes like sodium, potassium and magnesium. These minerals are vital for muscle function, recovery and maintaining fluid balance.

Hydrolytes help restore these electrolytes, which speeds up recovery by rebalancing your body’s hydration levels, which in turn supports muscle repair.



04

LEMON & LIME

10 Pack $14.99 from Lvl Up

HYDRATION IS KEY TO WELLNESS

Adequate daily hydration is key to flushing toxins out of your body through urine, sweat and bowel movements. Adequate hydration supports the kidneys and liver, which are essential for detoxification.

When dehydrated, your body has a harder time eliminating waste products, which can lead to a build-up of toxins and affect overall health.

Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

