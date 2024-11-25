Luxe-for-less: Perfume dupes that could pass for designer

Who doesn’t love leaving the house with a spritz of their favourite perfume as the finishing touch?

And while it’s great to have a signature scent — the one you’re known for — switching this up can be fun and likely deliver unexpected results!

While it makes sense to only invest in one great fragrance, there’s nothing better than having a selection to choose from.

And while this can be pricey, a new range of affordable alternatives means you can mix and match according to your mood, and they’re as good as designer names.

Perfume dupes cost only a fraction of the original

While it would be easy to think cheap means inferior, let us set the record straight.

Designer-inspired copies, such as those by luxe-for-less DB Cosmetics, have been created with rarer ingredients and a higher juice concentrate, meaning more and longer lasting fragrance.

DB Cosmetics new range inspired by some of the world’s best-selling luxury brands. Image: Supplied

“DB Cosmetics has become renowned for its quality perfumes inspired by prestigious global luxury brands,” says Total Beauty Network Global Marketing Director Amanda Connors.

DB Cosmetics’ world of inspired-by fragrances includes the much-hyped and much-Instagrammed Gucci’s In Bloom, the trendy but expensive Santal 33 by Le Labo to classics like Chloe or the always delightful For Her by Narciso Rodriguez.

So, whether you’re in the mood for a summery floral, sweet, citrus, woody or oriental-endowed scent, DB Cosmetics’ elevated range of perfume dupes has you covered.

Each smells as good as the original and is formulated to last the day – or night!

DB Cosmetics fragrances: a range to suit any occasion and budget. What’s not to love?

Take 5’s favourite perfume dupes:

DB Cosmetics’s In Bloom is a perfume dupe inspired by Gucci Bloom 01 In Bloom for Women – $9.09 Inspired by: Gucci Bloom, RRP $212 Loved by: Those who enjoy a delicate floral with a hint of vanilla Notes: Jasmine, honeysuckle and rose Mood: Romantic SHOP NOW DB Cosmetics Narcisse For Her is a perfume dupe inspired by For Her by Narciso Rodriguez. Image: Supplied 02 Narcisse For Her – $12.99 Inspired by: For Her by Narciso Rodriguez, RRP $227 Loved by: Those who enjoy a soft, musky scent Notes: Orange blossom, osmanthus and musk Mood: Seductive Shop now DB Cosmetics Senorita! is a perfume dupe inspired by Armani’s Si Image: Supplied 03 Say Yes! – $12.99 Inspired by: Georgio Armani Si – RRP $297 Loved by: Those who enjoy spicy, fruity-sweet scents Notes: Blackcurrant, Rose de Mai, Blonde Woods Mood: Elegant Shop Now DB Cosmetics The Lab, NYC is a perfume dupe inspired by Le Labo’s Santal 33 04 The Lab, NYC – $12.99 Inspired by: Le Labo’s Santal 33, RRP $505 Loved by: Those who enjoy warm, musky scents Notes: Violet Leaf, Sandalwood, Leather Mood: Edgy SHOP NOW DB Cosmetics Classic for Women is a perfume dupe inspired by Chloe 05 Classic for Women EPD – $12.99 Inspired by: Chloe, RRP $225 Loved by: Those who enjoy a soft, seductive, classic scent Notes: Peony, freesia and sweet lychee Mood: Free-spirited feminine SHOP NOW When it comes to applying perfume, where you spray has an impact on how you and others will experience it. If you want to smell the perfume yourself, apply directly to pulse points closest to your nose: your neck, chin and collarbones. If your goal is to smell good for someone else, apply to our chest, shoulder blades and below the ears. For those who like to leave “sillage” – a scent trail – spray the back of your neck and the insides of your kness. How to apply perfume so it lasts longer: Check out DB Cosmetics’ range of affordable perfume alternatives here.

