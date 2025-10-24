Earn 10x Qantas Points at Melbourne Airport’s newly revamped arrivals store

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

What if we told you that shopping for your favourite beauty products or a bottle of premium liquor could earn you 10 times the usual Qantas Points?

Lotte Duty Free has just completed a spectacular makeover of their Melbourne Airport Arrivals store, and to celebrate, they’re offering customers a limited-time bonus that frequent flyers won’t want to miss.

Sounds ideal, right? We’ve got all the info you need below.

HOW CAN YOU EARN 10X QANTAS POINTS?

Until 31 October 2025, customers who shop eligible products online can earn 10 times the Qantas Points when they provide their Qantas Frequent Flyer membership at checkout and collect their items in-store at Melbourne Airport.

That means instead of the usual 1 Qantas Point per dollar spent, you’ll be racking up 10 points for every dollar. Whether you’re stocking up on skincare essentials or grabbing gifts before you head home, those points will add up fast.

You can then use your Qantas Points to secure an upgrade on your next flight, book a new holiday destination or even a hotel room.

WHEN CAN YOU ORDER?

The best part? You can plan ahead! Lotte Duty Free lets you order your products online from 60 days prior and up to 24 hours before travel. So whether you’re a frequent flyer or planning your next trip, you’ve got plenty of time to browse, order, and collect.

And even after the 10x promotion ends, Lotte Duty Free has an ongoing partnership with Qantas Frequent Flyer. You can continue earning Qantas Points on eligible purchases both in-store and online – so every shop counts towards your next adventure.

WHAT MAKES THE NEW MELBOURNE ARRIVALS STORE WORTH VISITING?

Beyond the incredible points offer, the newly renovated store is an experience in itself. Inspired by Melbourne’s iconic laneway culture and street art, the space features red brick walls, graffiti-inspired artwork from local artists, and over 300 brands including CHANEL, Dior, and LEGO.

Ready to start earning? Head to melbourne.lottedutyfree.com.au to browse and order today!

