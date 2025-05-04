This Mother’s Day, give Mum the gift of comfort with a little help from Kmart.
Whether she’s curling up on the couch, working from home, or braving the morning chill, these winter warmer gift ideas are designed to keep her toasty from head to toe.
From stylish heaters and plush throw rugs to clever warming mugs and even heated backpacks, Kmart has all the cosy essentials to show Mum just how much you care – without breaking the budget.
01
Warming Mug – Lilac
$29 from Kmart
Whether at home or work, busy lives mean we can be distracted from sitting down to enjoy a nice cuppa!
This warming mug keeps your beverage of choice, be it coffee, tea or hot chocolate warm (at approximately 55 degrees Celsius so you can enjoy nice and warm it whenever you like.
Key Features:
- On/off switch
- USB Powered
02
Sherpa Head Throw – Green $42
$42 from Kmart
Snuggling on the couch or cosying up in bed on a cold winter’s night? This Sherpa Heated Throw provides the perfect warmth and comfort so you can feel snug.
Key Features:
- Micro fleece and sherpa fleece fabric
- 9 heat settings
- Variable heat settings with timer control
- Overheat protection
03
4L Blue Cast Iron Casserole
$25 from Kmart
One pot dinners are a nutritious and delicious way to eat in winter. This hearty cast iron casserole is perfectly sized and stylishly fits into kitchens.
Key Features:
- Suitable for gas, halogen, ceramic, induction and electric
- Oven save
- Easy to clean
04
Radiant Heater – Black
$65 from Kmart
Instantly warm up your space with this slimline Radiant Heater. It’s offers quick, focused heat, is quite and doesn’t take up much space. Excellent for home or office use.
Key Features:
- Adjustable thermostat
- Safety tip-over switch
- 2 heat settings
05
Winter High Warmth Quilt – Queen Bed
$55 from Kmart
A comfy, cosy sleep is just a click away with this Winter High Warmth Quilt.
Key features:
- Cotton cover protected with anti-bacterial treatment
- Machine washable
- Extra warmth for winter months
06
Electric Fireplace Heater – Black
$79 from Kmart
Provide warmth and a cosy ambiance in one with this Electric Fireplace Heater.
Key features:
- Realistic log flame effect, can be used separately
- Adjustable flame brightness and thermostat control
- Overheat protection
- Tip over switch
07
Heated Back Pad – Cool Grey
$27 from Kmart
Designed for targeted warmth this Heated Back Pad is a great way to unwind and relax while keeping snug after a long day.
Key Features:
- 3 adjustable heat levels
- USB powered
- Overheat protection. Heating wire powers off automatically once temperature reaches 90 degrees Celsius