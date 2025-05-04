Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Advertisement
7 winter warmers Mum will love from Kmart this Mother’s Day

Cosy up with these great gift ideas...
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

This Mother’s Day, give Mum the gift of comfort with a little help from Kmart.

Whether she’s curling up on the couch, working from home, or braving the morning chill, these winter warmer gift ideas are designed to keep her toasty from head to toe.

From stylish heaters and plush throw rugs to clever warming mugs and even heated backpacks, Kmart has all the cosy essentials to show Mum just how much you care – without breaking the budget.

Picture of Kmart Warming Mug
(Credit: Kmart)

01

Warming Mug – Lilac

$29 from Kmart

Whether at home or work, busy lives mean we can be distracted from sitting down to enjoy a nice cuppa!

This warming mug keeps your beverage of choice, be it coffee, tea or hot chocolate warm (at approximately 55 degrees Celsius so you can enjoy nice and warm it whenever you like.

Key Features:

  • On/off switch
  • USB Powered
Picture of Sherpa Heated Throw from Kmart
(Credit: Kmart)

02

Sherpa Head Throw – Green $42

$42 from Kmart

Snuggling on the couch or cosying up in bed on a cold winter’s night? This Sherpa Heated Throw provides the perfect warmth and comfort so you can feel snug.

Key Features:

  • Micro fleece and sherpa fleece fabric
  • 9 heat settings
  • Variable heat settings with timer control
  • Overheat protection
(Credit: Kmart)

03

4L Blue Cast Iron Casserole

$25 from Kmart

One pot dinners are a nutritious and delicious way to eat in winter. This hearty cast iron casserole is perfectly sized and stylishly fits into kitchens.

Key Features:

  • Suitable for gas, halogen, ceramic, induction and electric
  • Oven save
  • Easy to clean
(Credit: Kmart)

04

Radiant Heater – Black

$65 from Kmart

Instantly warm up your space with this slimline Radiant Heater. It’s offers quick, focused heat, is quite and doesn’t take up much space. Excellent for home or office use.

Key Features:

  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Safety tip-over switch
  • 2 heat settings
Winter High Warmth Quilt
(Credit: Kmart)

05

Winter High Warmth Quilt – Queen Bed

$55 from Kmart

A comfy, cosy sleep is just a click away with this Winter High Warmth Quilt.

Key features:

  • Cotton cover protected with anti-bacterial treatment
  • Machine washable
  • Extra warmth for winter months
Image of Kmart Electric Fireplace Heater
(Credit: Kmart)

06

Electric Fireplace Heater – Black

$79 from Kmart

Provide warmth and a cosy ambiance in one with this Electric Fireplace Heater.

Key features:

  • Realistic log flame effect, can be used separately
  • Adjustable flame brightness and thermostat control
  • Overheat protection
  • Tip over switch
Image of heated back pad
(Credit: Kmart)

07

Heated Back Pad – Cool Grey

$27 from Kmart

Designed for targeted warmth this Heated Back Pad is a great way to unwind and relax while keeping snug after a long day.

Key Features:

  • 3 adjustable heat levels
  • USB powered
  • Overheat protection. Heating wire powers off automatically once temperature reaches 90 degrees Celsius
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

