Karl Stefanovic will “pass the party torch” to Sarah Abo at this year’s Logie Awards

“I’m going to take it easy but Sarah’s going to be doing the big partying tonight.”
Karl Stefanovic went viral in 2009 when he fronted Today after a massive night at the Logies afterparty.

But now he’s ready to “pass the party torch” to someone else: his current co-host Sarah Abo.

“I’m going to take it easy but Sarah’s going to be doing the big partying tonight,” Karl told TV WEEK on the Logies red carpet.

“He’s hung up his ‘big night’ boots, so I’ve got to take over,” Sarah added. “I’ll be at the after party and roll straight into the show.”

Sarah said there were “tricks” to partying all night and then hosting breakfast TV.

“You’ve got to behave yourself,” she explained. “Not too much of a tipple, get a little bit of sleep and you’re fine. Peppermint tea, soda water…”

“Back in the day I kept drinking until five past five!” Karl added with a laugh.

“Can’t do that now! Everyone’s too woke!”  

Karl and Sarah were in complete agreement as to who they wanted to see win the Gold Logie: the host of A Current Affair, Ally Langdon.

“All the way,” Sarah said.

“She’s done everything this year,” Karl explained. “She deserves it. And she’s also a cracking woman.”

Watch the 2025 Logie Awards on Channel 7 and 7plus.

