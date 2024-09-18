  •  
Actress Isla Fisher lists her million-dollar Sydney apartment for sale

Is she leaving her Aussie roots behind?
Getty/Domain.

Isla Fisher may have been born in Oman and raised by Scottish parents, but she’s Australian through and through.

However, the 48-year-old has just listed her Sydney apartment for sale, and reportedly has plans to move from Australia to the United Kingdom.

Isla Fisher has put her Woollahra apartment on the market, and listed the two-bedroom, one-bathroom art-deco property for $1 million.

The actress originally purchased the apartment for $171,500 back in 1995 when she was just 19 years old and working on Home And Away.

Located at 96 Wallis Street in Woollahra, the property sits on the edge of Centennial Park and is scheduled for auction on 28 September.

Isla Fisher and Melissa George on Home And Away in 1995.
Isla bought the property back in 1995 while she was filming Home And Away. (Credit: Getty)

“With a New York-inspired feel, this immaculate Art Deco apartment offers the best of the East in location and lifestyle,” the advertisement for the unit states.

“Flooded with natural light, it blends serene park-side living with a cosmopolitan flair, all within a stone’s throw from Sydney’s most sought-after spots.

“Directly across from Centennial Park, this newly renovated home brings you the ultimate convenience.

“Whether it’s a morning coffee at Woollahra Village or a shopping spree at Bondi Junction, you’ll enjoy the perfect balance of nature and city life.”

Take a look inside:

Isla Fisher's kitchen in her Sydney apartment.
The kitchen. (Image: Domain)
Isla Fisher's bedroom in her Sydney apartment.
The main bedroom. (Credit: Domain)
Isla Fisher's living room in her Sydney apartment.
The living room. (Credit: Domain)

The Eastern Suburbs property is reportedly the only home Isla owns in Australia, so her listing further fuels rumours that she is looking to permanently relocate overseas.

It’s alleged that following her divorce from ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen, the 48-year-old is looking to make a fresh start over in the UK.

According to an insider, Isla is currently house-hunting in London, and has a generous budget of around $13 million.

A source close to the actress told Daily Mail, “It’s all about the kids and what is best for them; there seems to be no drama at all. Judging by the size of the budget, the family will now be based in London.”

Charlotte Knoke is a digital content producer working across Now To Love, Woman's Day and TV Week at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women's sport.

