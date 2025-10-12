Your weekly horoscope for October 13 – 17, 2025

Wondering what the universe has lined up for you? Maybe a spark of romance, a new opportunity, or just the clarity you’ve been craving. The stars are ready to guide the way!
Your weekly horoscope is here with all the celestial details; a cosmic mix of hints, pep talks, and a few surprises to help you shine through the week.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
That positive attitude seems to be catching. Perhaps it’s a loved one who’s turned a corner, or your clever ideas might be bringing results at work. Adding to the good vibes, Venus could produce a sparkling social event… or even a dash of romance. Enjoy!
STAR TIP: An influx of cash might expand your options over the warmer months.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
The planets are aligned for success! With Mars pumping up your confidence (and your energy levels) things could move quickly this month, not just on the financial front, but socially and romantically too. Pull out your party clothes and get set to dazzle.
STAR TIP: For extra luck, spruce up the home entrance before next week’s new moon.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
You might be sitting on a great idea, but first, create more space in your life. Offload something that’s been getting you down, then do some serious planning. Your success will rub off on those around you, so don’t feel guilty about prioritising yourself for a while.
STAR TIP: Your natural networking skills look impressive this month, so don’t be shy!
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
The stars are in perfect problem-solving mode, so take advantage. Money matters might benefit from an overhaul or plans for a business venture could crystallise. You may also find yourself dusting off some old exercise gear and inspiring friends to join you.
STAR TIP: Shared ventures and projects should bring out your best through spring.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Your options are multiplying, so think about what you really want, then draw up a game plan over the weekend. Pluto’s directional shift should boost your determination, but first, get organised and tick off some tasks that have been weighing you down.
STAR TIP: Ideas that pop up under this week’s stars might exceed expectations.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Feeling restless? Dive into something new! Hidden talents could emerge through spring, so why not explore a long-held interest? If a financial matter has been bothering you, don’t bury your head in the sand: helpful people – or solutions – are close at hand.
STAR TIP: Friday’s social stars are tailor-made for long lunches and get-togethers.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Someone new on the scene is about to make life more interesting. They could appear in the form of friend, colleague or lover – but whatever the situation, their influence will ripple out. Be brave in your decision-making this month and reach for those dreams.
STAR TIP: As the weather warms up, a stroke of good fortune could land in your lap.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
We all need to dream! If the future’s been looking uncertain, a meeting or conversation could lead to an “aha!” moment. Why not plan some private time with your partner over the weekend? Discuss your vision and create something that inspires you both.
STAR TIP: Pastimes that promote balance and calm should resonate deeply this month.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
With Venus spinning into your fun and games sector, you’re being swept into a whirl of activity. But it’s not all light and breezy, as the cosmos is prompting some big conversations. As deeper thoughts and feelings are revealed, important decisions may be made.
STAR TIP: Inspiration should flow like good wine over the coming weeks.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Feeling stuck or unmotivated? With insightful stars overhead, it’s time to dig deep and explore exactly why. To rejuvenate your spirits, try something you’ve always wondered about, switch up your daily routines and clear some clutter. Make space for the new!
STAR TIP: Evening walks, healthy snacks, more water… habits formed now could stick.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
It’s Little Miss Sunshine! Venus’ shift into Libra should infuse you with a fresh zest for life. For singles, a relationship could blossom, while for community-minded Big Cats, a shared project might bring out your best. Get involved and make a difference!
STAR TIP: Put your party-planning skills to good use this month!
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Get that adrenaline pumping! With adventure written in your stars, an offbeat holiday might beckon, or an active pastime could reel you in. Your enthusiasm looks impressive, so don’t let age or convention hold you back. Lead by example and dive on in.
STAR TIP: Your upbeat mood might inspire others this week.