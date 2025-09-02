Weekly Horoscope: September 4 – 10, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

The more energy, effort and motivation you can put towards your creative or social life, the better.

When you do things you enjoy doing, your overall outlook on life improves. Have fun!

Learn about all the things you want to learn about.

★ Whatever you’ve been curious about, do more of it!

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You have two planets associated with money in your Cash Zone. This could be a good thing, right?

Well, one is about money itself and the other is about spending!

Splurge on something you’d like. Retail therapy works!

★ A luxurious treat can make you feel sooo abundant.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Now that Venus is in your sign, this is your time to fully step into abundance, opulence and luxury.

This can be as literal as it sounds or it can simply be the attitude you adopt. Maybe a bit of both.

★ Embrace the energy you want to attract and you’ll attract it!

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A New Moon in your sign will help you reset and refocus.

You may also experience a heightened awareness of the patterns you need to break and the new ones you need to adopt.

Try not to get too stuck in the details of what that is.

★ Experiment with doing you differently!

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Now that your personal planet is visiting your Friends Zone, it’s time to catch up with those you’ve not had the chance to in a while.

Personal or professional, rub shoulders with those who can open doors for you.

★ Other people can be a special source of luck!

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

It’s your time to be seen in your best light at work or in your life overall.

Now that Venus has arrived in your Career Zone, it’s the perfect time to impress those who really count.

Tweak your social media profiles. Improve your work wardrobe.

★ Put yourself in a position to get noticed!

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You might be ready for a change professionally.

Maybe you feel like you need to adjust the direction your life is trending in.

Things may not be working out how you imagined, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t working out.

★ Put yourself in a position to embrace the changes on offer.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A New Moon in your Travel and Adventure Zone could reignite your desire to hit the road.

If there is somewhere you’ve always wanted to go, then go.

Living a life of meaning and purpose is important to you now.

★ Life takes on new meaning when you decide to say yes!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Sweet Venus arrives in your Relationship Zone, helping to strengthen the important bonds and connections in your life, making love feel grand.

A little bit of time and togetherness will help bring back your spark!

★ Quality time and sweet moments can bring back joy.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

When you can find joy in all you do, even the things you don’t want to do will feel joyful!

It’s all in the way you approach things.

Venus is in your Daily Grind Zone.

★ Find beauty in the mundane and the mundane will be beautiful.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

What is life if you are not enjoying it?

The next few weeks are going to be about doing more of what you love with those you care about.

Single? That could change.

Partnered? Make time together a priority and something to enjoy.

★ Life gets better with someone to share it with.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

The next few weeks will help you reset your foundations.

This could include your family life and domestic situation.

Confusion experienced earlier this month will have been worth it now you can fully enjoy your life at home.

★ Spend time at home with those you love most.

For more from Yasmin

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

