Weekly Horoscope: September 25 – October 1, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You’ve likely been putting a lot of attention on what you want to achieve in life but the energy in your horoscope now is reminding you; it’s not all about ambitions and getting things done.

Your home and heart are what life is really all about.

★ Start anew in your personal life for best results.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You have the gift of positive thinking right now, so use it as the eclipses continue.

Right now it’s all about the way you think and what you expect to happen. Think positive!

★ If you go into life expecting something good to happen, you might just get lucky.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

The September eclipse New Moon is giving you a massive boost in your finances.

However before anything else, use any money that comes in now to pay off as many old debts as you can.

Decide you’re moving into your abundant era.

★ Use the financial lessons you’ve learned.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The September New Moon eclipse is in your sign which is a massive message from the Universe.

It’s fairly shouting in your ear that it’s time to start over!

So what do you want to do with this one precious life of yours?

★ Start taking steps in a new direction!

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Thinking about the past couple of years, can you see how the more disciplined you’ve been, the better results you’ve had?

You’re at the end of a long cycle which has been about being the best person you can be.

★ Look now at how facing your fears also makes miracles.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

This is your week to decide what you want. See if you can visualise it. Does it feel real and achievable?

If not, then you really need to work on your self-belief.

Everyone knows about manifesting these days.

Self-doubt kills manifesting.

★ Believe in yourself and some amazing things can happen!

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

If you work, there is a massive chance for change coming this week.

However, first you have to cut your ties with the past in some way.

And if you don’t work, the energy is all surrounding what people ‘know’ you for.

★ Aim for the stars and things can change.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Have you heard the expression that “in order to discover new lands, you have to be prepared to lose sight of the shore”?

It’s very apt for you now.

Get out there and have some adventures.

★ Let go of everything that is too familiar and call in an exciting future.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There is a new start for you this week to do with sex and/or money.

Which do you want more of? (It’s okay to say “both!”)

However, before the money can pour in, you have to release any poverty mindset you’ve fallen into.

★ You are made of tough financial stuff!

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

The September New Moon eclipse is triggering your Love Zone and your sign so expect big things in your love life and your whole life!

You’re at the end of an arduous cycle – once it’s over, you’ll barely know yourself.

★ The key is learning past lessons.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

If ever there was a time for you to start all over again in the way you live your life – the daily grind, the 9-5, and your routines – this is it!

Embrace that it’s September and pay attention to what’s calling you.

Make little changes.

★ Your new life starts here, if you’ll let it.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

There’s eclipse energy gathering in the part of your chart to do with romance, creativity and kids.

To make the most of it, you have to be willing to admit to yourself and the world; that was then, this is now!

Start over!

★ Expect a new cycle to start.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

