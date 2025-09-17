Weekly Horoscope: September 18 – 24, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

The time between eclipses tends to feel wobbly.

You’re trying to make mature career and life direction choices. It’s not easy to do when things feel up in the air.

The best thing you can do is be true to yourself and do what feels right for you.

★ Sometimes the best choice is to not make one!

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

On one hand, it feels like Saturn leaving your Career Zone has relieved the pressure.

While on the other, eclipses are prompting you to make choices based on meaning and purpose.

Logic may not provide clarity.

★ The magical pathway does look a whole lot more exciting!

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Your finances are under the cosmic spotlight right now.

Eclipses are churning things up!

Saturn’s back in your Debt and Joint Resources Zone.

Whatever your situation, face it with courage!

★ Overcome your fears and you’ll improve your bank balance!

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

If right now you’re thinking, “Oh, this old chestnut,” then you’d be right.

A lot of old chestnuts are falling into your life right now.

Some will need to be cracked, some will need to be discarded – be it people, situations or habits.

★ Whatever you do, just be mature about it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

This is your week to try meditation, if you’ve yet to do it.

Maybe you have but it’s been put on the backburner with all your other obligations.

While it may seem like just another chore, it’s one you need.

★ The answers you’re looking for will come from within.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Friends, both old and new are back in focus.

The time you spend, the activities you do and the fun you have together may not be what they once were.

A lot has changed and a lot has stayed the same.

★ When it comes to the company you keep, quality counts!

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Life has you being pushed and pulled in various directions leaving you frazzled!

Old responsibilities have resurfaced. New career and life direction desires have emerged.

Changing financial circumstances. What gives?

★ Face your fears that have held you back from everything you’ve ever wanted.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Success in life tends to be defined by the big wins. The holidays, the houses, the cars, the promotions.

What about the rainbow you see on your daily commute? What about the kind word or deed? This is where happiness lays.

★ Notice the little things you’d normally overlook.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It is important to pay attention to the exchanges you share, be it financial, emotional or anything else.

Are you giving more than you’re getting? Getting more than you’re giving? What goes around, comes around.

★ Try and find an equilibrium that works for everyone.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Times may feel tough as old storylines have reopened.

Sometimes things do get worse before they get better.

You’re tying up loose ends – especially in relationships.

★ Take time to enjoy the moment, for whatever it delivers.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

You’ll probably come to the conclusion this week that you can’t keep on doing the same thing and expect a different result.

Is the time, energy and effort you’re putting in worth the yield?

You really do need to change your mind about something.

★ Big changes often happen as a result of small decisions.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Old chapters have been opened within a friendship group.

You’re learning the real meaning of a reason, a season or a lifetime when it comes to the company you keep.

You’ve changed a lot.

★ Let your friendships reflect who you’ve become rather than who you were.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

