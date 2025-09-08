Weekly Horoscope: September 11 – 17, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Your career is in the astrological line of fire this week, thanks to some tumultuous astrology.
Now is the time to be uber honest with yourself about what you do and don’t want, and can and can’t achieve professionally.
Work smarter not harder.
★ Don’t try and kid yourself or anyone else.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
September’s Full Moon eclipse could impact travel, study, legal matters, or spirituality.
A trip you’re planning could change direction, or a belief system may be challenged.
Your whole world view could be about to change.
★ This is your lucky year!
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
Expect some kind of change connected to your financial situation.
It’s an amazing time to finally pay a debt off or renegotiate your pay.
However, be aware that Saturn’s pressure means you aren’t about to get a free ride.
★ What you’re owed is likely what you’ll get now.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
How are you feeling?
The September Full Moon eclipse will affect your sign, which is a major message from the Universe to you, reminding you that you’re a work of art, a creative soul and someone here to do something amazing.
★ Don’t sit around and let life pass you by!
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
You might feel like hiding away right now and if you do, honour that feeling!
The best way to use the energies this week is to find a balance between seeking inner peace while also standing firm on business.
★ The more regimented your routines now, the better.
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
There’s pressure around good times, creativity, and/or children (your own or someone else’s), but don’t let it floor you.
What seems like someone spoiling your fun is actually a reminder that a happy life requires effort.
★ True magic is one per cent inspiration, 99 per cent perspiration.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
All the pressure in your chart right now is fair and square on your personal life. Can you feel it?
Do work hard and keep your professional promises to yourself.
Don’t work yourself into the ground so you can’t enjoy your time out.
★ This tougher cycle won’t last forever, so persevere!
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
The biggest danger you face now is not from someone or something external; it’s from within! It’s your mind.
Are you running it or are you allowing it to run you?
How are you doing with focusing on the positive versus the negative?
★ It’s time to accept that your thoughts become things.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The best thing that could happen this week is that you turn the corner financially.
But for that to happen, you need to do your due financial diligence, be fiscally responsible and act like someone who knows how to handle cash.
★ Quality time and sweet moments can bring back joy.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
Your horoscope is on fire!
You really have to expect a lot to happen in your life around now!
Make a final effort to push for that one thing that’s been weighing you down these past few years.
★ This can be a turning point time for you.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
Expect less hard graft and more unfettered inspiration.
The best way to use this break in the madness is to think about your inner life; are you driving yourself mad with too much pushing and not enough zen? Breathe!
★ The pressure is well and truly easing up for you this week.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
A dream or a friendship just seems like it’s never, ever going to work out.
Sometimes if you just surrender and – call it for what it is – give up, amazing things happen.
But you have to really accept it’s o-v-e-r.
★ Ask yourself if it’s time to let go!
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart