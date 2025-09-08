Weekly Horoscope: September 11 – 17, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Advertisement

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Your career is in the astrological line of fire this week, thanks to some tumultuous astrology.

Now is the time to be uber honest with yourself about what you do and don’t want, and can and can’t achieve professionally.

Work smarter not harder.

Advertisement

★ Don’t try and kid yourself or anyone else.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Advertisement

September’s Full Moon eclipse could impact travel, study, legal matters, or spirituality.

A trip you’re planning could change direction, or a belief system may be challenged.

Your whole world view could be about to change.

★ This is your lucky year!

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Expect some kind of change connected to your financial situation.

Advertisement

It’s an amazing time to finally pay a debt off or renegotiate your pay.

However, be aware that Saturn’s pressure means you aren’t about to get a free ride.

★ What you’re owed is likely what you’ll get now.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

How are you feeling?

The September Full Moon eclipse will affect your sign, which is a major message from the Universe to you, reminding you that you’re a work of art, a creative soul and someone here to do something amazing.

★ Don’t sit around and let life pass you by!

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

You might feel like hiding away right now and if you do, honour that feeling!

The best way to use the energies this week is to find a balance between seeking inner peace while also standing firm on business.

Advertisement

★ The more regimented your routines now, the better.

For more from Yasmin

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Advertisement

There’s pressure around good times, creativity, and/or children (your own or someone else’s), but don’t let it floor you.

What seems like someone spoiling your fun is actually a reminder that a happy life requires effort.

★ True magic is one per cent inspiration, 99 per cent perspiration.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

All the pressure in your chart right now is fair and square on your personal life. Can you feel it?

Do work hard and keep your professional promises to yourself.

Don’t work yourself into the ground so you can’t enjoy your time out.

Advertisement

★ This tougher cycle won’t last forever, so persevere!

For more from Yasmin

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The biggest danger you face now is not from someone or something external; it’s from within! It’s your mind.

Advertisement

Are you running it or are you allowing it to run you?

How are you doing with focusing on the positive versus the negative?

★ It’s time to accept that your thoughts become things.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The best thing that could happen this week is that you turn the corner financially.

But for that to happen, you need to do your due financial diligence, be fiscally responsible and act like someone who knows how to handle cash.

★ Quality time and sweet moments can bring back joy.

Advertisement

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Your horoscope is on fire!

Advertisement

You really have to expect a lot to happen in your life around now!

Make a final effort to push for that one thing that’s been weighing you down these past few years.

★ This can be a turning point time for you.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Expect less hard graft and more unfettered inspiration.

The best way to use this break in the madness is to think about your inner life; are you driving yourself mad with too much pushing and not enough zen? Breathe!

Advertisement

★ The pressure is well and truly easing up for you this week.

For more from Yasmin

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Advertisement

A dream or a friendship just seems like it’s never, ever going to work out.

Sometimes if you just surrender and – call it for what it is – give up, amazing things happen.

But you have to really accept it’s o-v-e-r.

★ Ask yourself if it’s time to let go!

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.