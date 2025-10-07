Weekly Horoscope: October 9 – 15, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You might feel as though you’ve been working too hard for too long and that might even be true.

You are on the final stretch and whatever you achieve now will yield long-term rewards. So dig a little deeper!

★ Your astrology is urging you not to give up yet.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The October Full Moon is challenging you to find a balance between your home and working lives.

We’ve all been so wrapped up in our careers so far in 2025 – is it costing you joy in your personal life?

Or maybe home demands are messing with your success?

★ Time to work on balance.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Your financial chickens are coming home to roost.

And when you get clarity, you can address things.

The secret may lay in something you’re reluctant to learn.

Get curious about your options!

★ You’re never too old to learn something new.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The October Full Moon is happening across your two Money Zones so expect a shift when it comes to making, spending and saving cash.

Being a smart Virgo, you already know what you have to do.

So go ahead and do it! Keep Virgo-ing!

★ You’re about to enter an easier era of life.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

If you’ve been broken-hearted recently, the October Full Moon is imploring you to let it go and move onwards and upwards.

Clinging to the past is a recipe for extended heartache.

You’re about to start a new love cycle.

★ Believe in the long-lasting and fated feeling of wonderful love.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Mercury moves into your sign this week, which is great news.

It means that even though you are all too often a person of very few words, it will be much easier for you to express yourself.

Speak kindly.

★ Do speak up so people will be able to help you!

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

On the one hand, there are the people in your social circles and their needs.

On the other, there is you and what you need to create your dream life.

The October Full Moon is urging you to find a balance between these two things.

★ You can definitely find an equilibrium – you just need to keep an open mind to possibilities!

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Have you been super focused on what you want to achieve and ignoring the needs of your family or the people you live with?

If so, now is the time to redress that balance –or risk burnout.

★ Balance big goals with big love for those who matter most (yourself included).

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Before long, you will have heavenly help when it comes to your love life and most important relationships.

But first? Sort out your reputation and ambitions.

Talk through anything standing in the way of you achieving your goals, professional or otherwise.

★ Love will find a way.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

You’re probably feeling quite exhausted, and with good reason.

A long Saturn cycle has tested you and your belief in yourself.

Guess what? It’s nearly over.

Keep working hard to make your dreams real just a little longer.

★ Regular self-care is crucial right now!

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

The October Full Moon is in your sign, which is yet another sign to get your chickens organised!

You’re soon entering a pretty challenging new cycle where your chickens will be coming home to roost.

★ Forget about the way you did things in the past.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

You might be feeling quite antsy – careful who you pick a fight with this week!

Far better to use your energies right now to get motivated about whatever you need to tick off your to-do list.

★ Love life in a shambles? Talk things through because there is so much going on in your horoscope!

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

