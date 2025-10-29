Weekly Horoscope: October 30 – November 5, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Embrace the unexpected! For example, how would you feel about a bolt of new romance?

Because that’s one thing that’s on offer for you right now.

And if that doesn’t feel right, what about a new burst of creativity?

★ There’s so much room for unpredictability in your life right now.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The September New Moon is firing up one of the best parts of your chart; your Family Zone.

Start all over again when it comes to your personal life, friends and family included.

Tidy up!

★ It’s a very good time to get your house in order if it’s a bit messy.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

With so much power in your chart, express yourself kindly!

Remember your thoughts lead to your actions which lead to the way your life unfolds.

This isn’t about being the thought police on yourself, but it is about taking responsibility.

★ It’s very important to think about the way you’re thinking.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

There’s a new start coming for you when it comes to cash, properties and possessions.

You need to be responsible when it comes to money.

Being a Virgo, you’re quite good at that, but redouble your efforts.

★ You can lay down some very solid financial foundations.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

The September New Moon is in your sign, which is exciting because that allows you to start all over again with any part of your life that you know you need to.

Forget about any upsets, especially from the last week or two.

Be strategic.

★ You’re in a new cycle now, so make some plans.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

The current cycle you’re in may not be the most fun one you’ve ever experienced, but here’s the thing; life goes in cycles and right now it’s all about you deciding what your aims are and then how you’re going to achieve them.

★ Don’t worry, fun is around the corner.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The most important thing right now is to decide what you want and make some wishes about it.

Neuroscience shows us that intentions are as powerful as we ‘woo woo’ people have been saying for millennia!

★ So what do you want to create next?

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Capricorns have a reputation for being not just ambitious but also potentially extremely successful.

Whether you work or not, you are someone who can be a high achiever.

Use the September new moon to decide exactly what you want to achieve.

★ Set your sights high and then reach for the stars!

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It’ll be interesting to see how your finances play out. If you work hard and you’re inspired by what you do, you could set yourself up financially in ways that really lift you up. But if not? It it could be a confusing and difficult time.

★ Follow the money that feeds your soul.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

This is such a curious time to be Piscean.

On the one hand you do have to work hard, on the other hand, do that and you can achieve your dreams.

It’s really that simple.

★ You’re at the end of this hard work cycle, make the most of it.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

The September New Moon is in your Love Zone, which means it’s the ideal time for you to start all over again when it comes to romance.

Don’t cling to the past. Open up to the future. Believe it and achieve it!

★ Make sure you make some love-related wishes this week.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Start again in terms of how you live your daily life.

Most people wait until the end of the year or the start of the new year to decide how to make their life tick like clockwork.

Don’t be like them.

★ Now is the time to get organised!

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

