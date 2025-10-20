Weekly Horoscope: October 23 – 29, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
All your hard work could be about to pay off this week but don’t expect everything to be on deadline and predictable.
Right now, the more you get used to the idea that life is a roller-coaster, the happier you’re going to be!
So you might as well sit back and enjoy the ride.
★ Go with the flow.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Don’t be mean with anyone this week and avoid anyone who’s being mean with you.
On the one hand, it’s a great time to declare your undying love for someone.
On the other, you need to think extra positively when it comes to love and abundance.
★ Your thoughts create your life.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
It’s time for you to have a look at what in your life really needs to be gone, gone, gone.
That not only means physical stuff such as clutter around your house but it also means any toxic relationships you’ve been hanging on to for all the wrong reasons.
Take action!
★ Clear the decks!
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
As long as you keep it front of mind that right now all your important life lessons are coming to you from the most important people in your life, you will be fine.
If you begin to resent people for showing you who they are, trouble ensues.
★ Eyes wide open!
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
If the people who matter most to you have been letting you down recently, then maybe you need to consider who you’re hanging around with.
Right now you have pretty amazing stars for spending time with people who actually inspire you.
★ Choose your friends and lovers more wisely than ever.
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
You are coming to the end of a month-long cycle during which you’ve probably felt pretty darned exhausted.
Well done you for keeping on keeping on.
If you can introduce some kind of self-help to your daily routines now, you will really benefit in the coming 12 months.
★ Just say “Ommm!”
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The chaos you have started to experience when it comes to your most important one-to-one relationships isn’t going to end anytime soon.
Your best bet is to accept that you are now moving into a precarious cycle where people will be harder to predict.
★ Pro tip: keep smiling.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
The biggest challenge in your 2025 horoscope is that it’s hard for you to maintain a positive outlook.
Your best bet is to drown yourself in inspirational memes/books/podcasts etc.
Just do whatever it takes to keep yourself in a positive mindset.
★ Do that and everything else will fall into place.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You’re starting an intense cycle which will see you pretty much decimate anything in your life that you know has gone toxic.
That sounds intense and it might be! You’ll emerge mentally and spiritually detoxed, though, so it’s all good.
★ Trust the purge – it’s clearing the path for your rebirth.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
This week should be an amazing time for romance, even if reality has a nasty habit of getting in the way at the moment.
So try and find a balance between dreaming romantic dreams and facing up through facts.
★ Keep your heart open but your feet on the ground.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
The focus now should be on your important relationships and how they support you or drag you down.
You know what to do, depending on where things stand with that VIP in your life.
Aim for healing relationships.
★ Don’t stick around people who are hurting you.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
You could get tough love from a friend, relative or even a lover (past or present) this week.
If so, look for the lesson.
If that doesn’t apply, there could be something instructive for you about financial planning, spending and saving.
★ Focus on being functional.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
