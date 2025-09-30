Weekly Horoscope: October 2 – 8, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Advertisement

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Do you think you may have a bad actor in your life?

Is there a friend that you’re not so sure is actually a friend?

The five people you spend the most time with influence your direction.

Advertisement

★ If the company you’re keeping holds you back, change the company you keep.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Advertisement

Is your Career and Life Direction what you thought and hoped it would be?

Do you need to embark upon more training to upgrade your skills and widen your options?

Maybe you just need some kind of a break?

★ A life well lived is filled with purpose – it’s your mission to discover it.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Your financial chickens are coming home to roost.

Advertisement

And when you get clarity, you can address things.

The secret may lay in something you’re reluctant to learn.

Get curious about your options!

★ You’re never too old to learn something new.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

September has been nothing short of life changing!

Now, it’s time for you to get back to some kind of balance.

Advertisement

It could be financial, emotional or physical.

Decide on what you’re willing to commit to and what you’re not.

Confidence is key.

★ You can fake it until you make it.

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

The choices you do or don’t make this week could really change a lot of things – no pressure!

Relationships, happiness, the meaning of life – all this and more is up for grabs.

Advertisement

You’re not always the best at making choices.

★ If things feel unclear or uncertain, lean into trust!

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

If you’ve had aspirations to finish the year strong, well you’re in luck!

Now you’ve got your ruler, Mars, onside, you’ve got all the energy and momentum you need to set accomplish goals.

Eliminate distractions.

Advertisement

★ What you’ve been aiming for all year is within reach.

For more from Yasmin

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You might benefit from some time with a trusted friend who knows you better than anyone else.

Advertisement

So much has changed for you this month and you may need to bounce off a few ideas with someone.

You don’t have all the answers.

★ Let someone else shine light on an important situation.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Now that the Sun is in your Career Zone, it’s time for you to put an emphasis on your professional path and your overall direction in life.

Are things balanced in a way that works for you or are adjustments required?

★ Go back over some old ideas and reinvigorate them!

Advertisement

For more from Yasmin

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It’s not every day your ruling planet changes signs.

That said, it’s been changing more often lately.

Advertisement

If you’ve been avoiding your financial reality, address it now!

Give yourself the clarity you need.

★ You can change your financial reality in the next several months.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

Advertisement

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

September has brought its fair share of clarifying moments so far.

You either need to tighten boundaries or loosen them a bit.

Advertisement

One thing is for sure, you’re using lessons learned since early 2023.

Clarity leads to making better choices.

★ Decide which choices you can commit to, including with money.

For more from Yasmin

Advertisement

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

You’ll get the chance to face a proverbial elephant in the room thanks to Mars changing signs.

Look within and address any fears holding you back to achieve whatever it is you want.

Advertisement

★ Don’t let uncertainty stop you from achieving your dreams.

For more from Yasmin

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Advertisement

It really is a good time for you to overhaul… well, everything!

Your health and wellness routines; your workload and obligations; your fun and leisure activities.

Real change on the outside begins from changing yourself first.

Do what you know you need to.

Advertisement

★ Start being who’d you’d like to become – that’s manifestation 101.

For more from Yasmin

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.