Weekly Horoscope: October 2 – 8, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Do you think you may have a bad actor in your life?
Is there a friend that you’re not so sure is actually a friend?
The five people you spend the most time with influence your direction.
★ If the company you’re keeping holds you back, change the company you keep.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Is your Career and Life Direction what you thought and hoped it would be?
Do you need to embark upon more training to upgrade your skills and widen your options?
Maybe you just need some kind of a break?
★ A life well lived is filled with purpose – it’s your mission to discover it.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
Your financial chickens are coming home to roost.
And when you get clarity, you can address things.
The secret may lay in something you’re reluctant to learn.
Get curious about your options!
★ You’re never too old to learn something new.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
September has been nothing short of life changing!
Now, it’s time for you to get back to some kind of balance.
It could be financial, emotional or physical.
Decide on what you’re willing to commit to and what you’re not.
Confidence is key.
★ You can fake it until you make it.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
The choices you do or don’t make this week could really change a lot of things – no pressure!
Relationships, happiness, the meaning of life – all this and more is up for grabs.
You’re not always the best at making choices.
★ If things feel unclear or uncertain, lean into trust!
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
If you’ve had aspirations to finish the year strong, well you’re in luck!
Now you’ve got your ruler, Mars, onside, you’ve got all the energy and momentum you need to set accomplish goals.
Eliminate distractions.
★ What you’ve been aiming for all year is within reach.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
You might benefit from some time with a trusted friend who knows you better than anyone else.
So much has changed for you this month and you may need to bounce off a few ideas with someone.
You don’t have all the answers.
★ Let someone else shine light on an important situation.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Now that the Sun is in your Career Zone, it’s time for you to put an emphasis on your professional path and your overall direction in life.
Are things balanced in a way that works for you or are adjustments required?
★ Go back over some old ideas and reinvigorate them!
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
It’s not every day your ruling planet changes signs.
That said, it’s been changing more often lately.
If you’ve been avoiding your financial reality, address it now!
Give yourself the clarity you need.
★ You can change your financial reality in the next several months.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
September has brought its fair share of clarifying moments so far.
You either need to tighten boundaries or loosen them a bit.
One thing is for sure, you’re using lessons learned since early 2023.
Clarity leads to making better choices.
★ Decide which choices you can commit to, including with money.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
You’ll get the chance to face a proverbial elephant in the room thanks to Mars changing signs.
Look within and address any fears holding you back to achieve whatever it is you want.
★ Don’t let uncertainty stop you from achieving your dreams.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
It really is a good time for you to overhaul… well, everything!
Your health and wellness routines; your workload and obligations; your fun and leisure activities.
Real change on the outside begins from changing yourself first.
Do what you know you need to.
★ Start being who’d you’d like to become – that’s manifestation 101.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart