Weekly Horoscope: October 16 – 22, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You could be about to get a shot of good luck when it comes to cash.

Do set a little aside fora rainy day, if it does come in.

Don’t forget to spoil yourself – one of your current life lessons is believing!

★ When you count your blessings, abundance increases.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There is so much goodness in your chart this week.

How absolutely wonderful do you believe life can be?

Hopefully you answered “very wonderful!” because if you don’t believe it, chances are you can’t create it.

Let this truth sink in.

★ The truth is we tend to attract what we expect.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

You’re strangely positioned.

You could end up focusing on all the dramas around you (and there could be a few).

That would be a shame as it will divert your attention from the things you have to be grateful for.

★ Practise gratitude because the stars are quite positive!

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Before the year is out, your life will have considerably changed.

You will have passed through a season of life which was all about you stepping up and being a grown up.

Don’t worry though, you likely won’t revert to being childish.

★ You’re older and wiser and it shows – in a good way!

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Your ruling planet Venus harmonises with the lucky planet Jupiter.

It could translate as you moving from theatre love, (which sounds a bit airy fairy but actually can be a wonderful thing) or it could translate as good news at work.

★ This could be a great week – good luck!

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Last week I mentioned that Mercury in your sign is great for communications.

This week, it could also see you being upset with someone or just doing yourself in with negative thinking.

You’ve got a lot on.

★ This could potentially be a healing crisis.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There’s some good luck in the air this week as your ruler, the lucky planet Jupiter, is triggered.

So that would make it a great week to make a wish!

What do you wish for?

Remember though, whatever it is you do desire, it will take some effort to achieve.

★ Just believe in yourself and good things will manifest.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Your love life and all your special relationships – study, professional partnerships, travel and adventure – are all really well-starred this week.

Can you get a break from that relentless ambition of yours to have a good time?

★ The skies support you in having some fun.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

If you start to spiral, take a deep breath and remind yourself that your racing thoughts are just there to remind you that you have something to focus on and sort out.

This week it’s all about mental detoxing.

★ It’s all too easy for you to focus on the negative.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Great news for you.

Even though you’re still under the pump and being required by the universe to work hard on whatever it is you’re trying to achieve, this week you start to get a sense that things might finally be going your way.

★ If you do get a great offer, consider it!

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Whatever else is going on, remember this; you’re at the start of a hugely important new cycle.

Get ready for some big challenges, but also for the chance to create a life you can really believe in.

★ Put in the effort and your success will stand the test of time.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

This could be your lucky week, especially when it comes to matters of the heart and the wallet.

Expect good things to happen! Be positive!

Don’t take any silly risks but do firmly believe in your own good luck and you’ll discover good luck could follow.

★ Focus on the negative, attract more negative, it’s your choice.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

