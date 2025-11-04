Weekly Horoscope: November 6 – 12, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Your astrology offers you a mix of freedom and responsibility.

You’re being pushed to shake off the past and redefine who you are, while also rebuilding your vision for your achievements.

Let go of anyone/anything that holds you back.

Honour your commitments.

★ Freedom comes with its own set of responsibilities.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

If travel and/or study are on your unfulfilled wish list for 2025, don’t give up!

Now is the perfect time to be starting or finishing plans for adventure or a course of study (especially if they’re related to work, or to something which will inspire you or other people).

★ Keep going!.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Being a magnificent Leo, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that you should just say what you think all the time.

If you’ve said too much in the recent past and you want to make amends, this week is absolutely perfect for that.

★ Just purr, and speak from your heart.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

This really is a week when you need to expect the unexpected.

If you have a problem that’s been perplexing you at home or work, your best bet is to try a solution that’s completely different to anything you’ve tried in the past.

* Live and let live this week.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Every now and then, you get an amazing chance for healing.

This week should bring that.

It could be physical or emotional.

Either way, talking things through or getting some kind of physical therapy will really help.

★ The more healing you do now, the better the next two years will be.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

It’s a very good week if you want to make some financial changes in your life.

That said, there could also be unexpected twists and turns when it comes to money.

Right now, your best bet is to assume there could be financial chaos.

★ Expect the best but plan for the worst!

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This is your reminder not to expect people to behave rationally or normally at the moment.

You’re entering a cycle where you’re going to meet some of the most amazing people, but along with that energy comes the chance of people who are acting cuckoo!

★ Enjoy!

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Hopefully you have a dream, but are you actively chasing it or just sitting back hoping it magically happens?

It’s all very well to make wishes and hope for the best, but as a Capricorn you should know it’s the solid, concrete steps you take towards whatever it is you want that ultimately make all the difference.

★ Keep that in mind this week.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There are so many conflicting energies in your chart right now.

On the one hand, this could be a fantastically fun time for you if you’ve managed to detox from negative thinking.

On the other, it’s possible your self-esteem needs emergency work.

★ Look in the mirror and say “you’re gorgeous!”

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

If you were to believe the movies, then everybody needs to be coupled to live happily ever after.

But right now, your chart begs to differ.

There’s actually more happiness and fulfilment for you if you can stand on your own two feet.

★ Happiness starts with you.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

You’re at risk of thinking negatively to the point that it starts to impact your life.

The best thing you can possibly do is something like meditation or journalling so you’re really aware of what you’re thinking.

★ Discipline yourself to work through your fears.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

There is a lot of healing available for you right now.

If you can do just a little something for yourself every day that’s going to make you feel a bit better about life, the rewards will be substantial and long-lasting.

★ Avoid confrontations which fray your nerves.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

