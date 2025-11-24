Weekly Horoscope: November 27 – December 3, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Time to overhaul your daily life – think about which routines work well for you, and don’t wait for New Year to make changes.
Right now, it’s about the little things you do every day.
★ Consider reviving an old health routine which worked for you.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
The November New Moon is promising you the chance for a restart when it comes to the fun parts of your life, specifically romance, creativity and children.
There could be a surprise lurking – hopefully a good one!
★ For someone, an old love or old project comes back for another round.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
Go through your home and decide what you love (what sparks joy) and what is part of your past and should go to charity or the tip!
You will be surprised at how much more clearly you can think after a good clear out.
★ Also a good time to mend family fences.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Confusion is likely this week – the best thing you can do is just keep listening and talking.
Communications might be a little muddled, but that’s no excuse to sweep the tough conversation you should have had a while ago under the rug.
★ There could be a big and unexpected shift romantically
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
If you’re lucky, this week could bring the start of a new financial cycle for you.
And if you’re really lucky, money you’re owed from the past could finally turn up, too.
One note is to be generous with yourself and other people.
★ That’s when the money really starts to flow.
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
You really do need to expect the unexpected in all your most important one-to-one relationships this week.
There could be a last blast of chaos just rounding off the past few years.
Perhaps you’re being freed from something you should have escaped from a long time ago.
★ Just breathe!
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The last thing you should do now is let your old fears come back and steal your attention.
It’s a very good time to seek counselling if you think you need it.
Sagittarians are famously happy-go-lucky but even you have stuff that you need to work on.
★ Work through it now!
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
If you only do one set of New Moon wishes this year, do them this week.
It’s your best chance of making a wish that comes true.
This goes triple if you’re wishing for something that you wished for before, but it didn’t come true.
★ That was then, this is now.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Your working life looks pretty interesting right now.
On the one hand, it’s the perfect time to set some 12-month goals and generally think about your current trajectory.
On the other hand, something from your professional past demands your attention.
★ Try and find a happy medium between the two.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
Anything is possible this week.
Your chart is being governed by chaos theory.
The best thing you can do is see where life is leading you and if you can go with it (rather than resisting it).
★ In the long run, changes now should make life easier for you.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
It’s time fora new start when it comes to money – but remember your past lessons.
Somehow the trick now, if you want to make cash, is to combine something from the past with a new idea.
The less you try and control things, the better.
★ Don’t be scared of a little hard work.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
There’s a New Moon in your Love Zone which is a sign from the Universe that it’s time to leave the past behind.
But Mercury retrograde disagrees!
Maybe someone or something from the past is worth a second look?
★ You could actually take their breath away.
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart