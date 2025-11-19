Weekly Horoscope: November 20 – 26, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

A little bit of relief arrives this week as Uranus leaves your sign.

This break won’t last forever, but it will give you the chance to think about things differently.

Rather than reacting to change, figure out what changes you really want.

★ You don’t always have to be the adaptable one.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Things may go a bit haywire this week.

Friendships feel erratic. Your attitudes to certain groups are changing. Your day-to-day routines are in flux!

Everything feels out of control.

Breathe and do your best to relax.

★ Everything is working out in your favour.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Changes on the professional front may have prompted things to go on the blink in your social or romantic life.

Nothing feels as though it’s working out the way it should be.

Rather than fire spotting, can you just start from scratch?

★ Do re-evaluate the very foundations of everything you know this week.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

All those changes you began to instigate last week?

They may not be working out quite as you hoped.

Don’t let it derail your progress.

It’s best to measure twice and cut once, but it doesn’t always work that way.

★ Start a project from scratch, if necessary.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Problems tend to be easier to solve when you change the way you think about the problem.

If the same patterns keep repeating, then you need a new approach.

Rather than listening to what everyone else thinks is right, listen to yourself!

★ This week, do trust your own judgement.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Your patience may be tested when it comes to your self-confidence this week.

There’s a fine line between being assertive and demanding your worth, but also realising that other people don’t determine that.

Money may also be the source of a snafu or delay.

★ Whatever happens, do remain cool, calm and collected.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You may have had the best intentions when it comes to a personal goal or pursuit.

Mercury had other plans, thanks to turning retrograde.

Think of it like this; the sooner you fall behind, the longer you’ll have to catch up.

★ Do what you can, even if it’s less than you wanted.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

You may think you’ve arrived at some kind of stumbling block this week, especially in an important relationship.

And… maybe you have.

That said though, there’s nothing that can’t be overcome with a good honest conversation.

Open up, be unafraid – true love awaits.

★ Don’t let the past determine your future happiness.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Whichever way you look at it, you’ll need to keep your cool with friends, community networks or your colleagues at work.

Harsh words are in the air – both those you speak and those you hear.

Don’t get involved.

★ Listening to gossip can be as damaging as if you spoke it.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Despite some confusion and things going awry in your career or your life direction, you are making waves.

Don’t let short-term obstacles derail long-term progress.

You’ve come too far only to get this far.

Keep your chin up.

★ When things go wrong, sometimes, they are actually going right!

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Do you have an itch that you can’t seem to scratch?

An itch to travel, to learn or to discover?

You could ignore it and focus on more pressing responsibilities.

Or, you can scratch that itch and realise a long-held dream.

★ Life is too short to not embrace adventure.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

The Universe is testing you when it comes to making authentic choices.

It’s not about going along to get along or burying your head in the sand.

You’re getting another chance, so live life on your terms.

★ Don’t be afraid to shake up the status quo again!

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

