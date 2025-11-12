Weekly Horoscope: November 13 – 19, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Sudden changes are possible when it comes to relationships of all types this week.

They may be dramatic and unexpected at worst but delightfully pleasant at best.

Regardless, the more you expect the expected, the less caught off guard you’ll be.

★ Do what you do best – go with the flow.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Full Moons are renowned for bringing their own version of drama.

This week, it may be a friend or network that creates waves.

It’s up to you how much of this you actually want to take on. If in doubt focus on work.

★ Don’t get caught in drama that isn’t yours.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Life is pulling you in a variety of directions right now.

It seems as though everyone wants something from you. And… you’re one to give it.

All that being said, you also like to have fun!

This week, commit to doing something you love.

★ Simple pleasures are often the best.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You’ll be motivated to get things done on the home front this week.

DIY projects, tackling any family dynamics and general domestic duties.

Do stay flexible with outcomes. You may not have all the answers!

★ What you plan this week could go awry the next!

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

You’re at your best when things feel balanced: a workable level of give and take between you and others; a sense of harmony and ease.

That’s how you roll. Do take stock of these things this week, including your finances.

★ If you’re not getting something you want, correct that!

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Relationships will be under the spotlight this week.

The question is, are all parties happy? Are things going in a direction that works for everyone involved?

A situation may prompt you to focus on yourself first.

Conversations will be required.

★ Do consider what you need and want in love.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Just when it felt as though you were getting the hang of erratic or unpredictable behaviour from other people, another spanner arrives in the works.

Don’t be surprised if, this week, the spanner turns out to be you!

★ You might be the one who dishes out a surprise or two.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

You’re at your best when your routines are smooth and your to-do list is complete.

The past few months have been anything but smooth and organised which has, no doubt, been a cause of stress as well as mental fatigue.

★ Overhaul your routines or think differently about your approach to them.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

When you’re in the midst of a problem, it can be hard to figure out a way through.

It can feel as though you’re all alone with no one to turn to.

You do have people you can count on.

★ Those you’d least expect will show up for you.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

You may have too many pressures or responsibilities to fully embrace the ethos of ‘a change is as good as a holiday’ this week.

However, what you can do is switch upa few habits and routines and make them meaningful.

★ Indulge in what you say you don’t have time for!

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

If you have big dreams, goals and aspirations in life, you need to think big.

Think you’re already thinking big? Then think bigger!

So far 2025 has had a bit of a once bitten, twice shy vibe for you. Overcome it.

★ Desires are put in your heart so you can realise them!

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Even the most organised and streamlined budgets rarely work.

Anything can happen when it comes to cash and that’s unavoidable.

That said, rather than push against the tide, flow with it.

★ Money upsets happen but they don’t have to derail your progress.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

