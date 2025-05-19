Weekly Horoscope: May 22 – May 28, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, to avoid stepping on Lego, or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Some long planetary cycles are coming to an end. As such, you’re probably feeling a sense of closure in some areas of life, while new beginnings haven’t quite yet begun. One thing for certain is the change will be huge.

★ Enjoy this time to chill out while you still can.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You really are at your best with longer term and loyal connections. You’re getting to the end of a very long cycle of figuring out who really is in your corner and who isn’t. Remain true to yourself, if things feel unpredictable.

★ Friends are for a reason, a season or a lifetime.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Take a look at your professional life and your overall life direction. Are you happy? Are you satisfied? Do you feel there is something else available for you? For as bright as your light is, you can be risk-shy.

★ What risk in your life right now is worth taking?

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Life is providing you with so many opportunities and choices that it’s quite possible you’re overwhelmed by it all. One thing to consider this week is your own goals and aspirations.

A bit of soul searching is needed.

★ What others want for you and what you want may not align.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Relationships could feel like a magical dream right now. On some level, you’re not able to see clearly, but whether that’s a good or bad thing will be revealed soon enough. Do decide what your values are, and what you really want.

★ Go with the flow for now and enjoy yourself.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

It’s all systems go when it comes to the progress you want at work or with a life direction goal. Note that working hard in the background or behind the scenes is a part of it. Your hard work and efforts will pay off.

★ Ask for help, if you need some support.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You’ve been in a very long and arduous cycle where life has been incredibly busy. Just when you think the rewards of your efforts won’t arrive, they do. However, just not yet! So, keep doing what you’re doing.

★ Double down on your belief in yourself to get you through.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Your planet, Saturn, will change signs very soon. For now, do give some thought to what you’re willing to commit to and what you’re not, especially on the domestic front. Big challenges and big opportunities await. Continue learning what you need to learn.

★ Your desires and ambitions will soon manifest.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Your life at home or with family dynamics is shifting. With so much change happening, it will be important to think about what really matters. What you could do and what you should do aren’t always the same.

★ Change things up but keep the longer term in mind.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

You’re so close to the finish line in terms of a long personal growth cycle. That being said though, growth never really ends, but some cycles are more difficult than others. Just stay true to your goals and be uncompromising.

★ All your effort of the past two years will be worthwhile.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

So much of 2025 has had real stop/start energy to it. This week, you’ll get the chance to go all-in and all-out on something you’ve really wanted to do, especially when it comes to fun. Enjoy yourself, too!

★ Dress up, look good and have a fabulous time!

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

It’s no secret how resistant

to change you are. Change is inevitable though, and that too is no secret. One option you

do have is; are you going to choose to grow with the change, or will you remain stagnant? The time is now.

★ Do embrace the change you already know you need.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

