Weekly Horoscope: June 5 – 11, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, to avoid stepping on Lego, or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Expect to feel refreshed and able to talk issues through as the May New Moon takes place in Gemini.

Certain friendships could come up for review. What you need now more than ever are friends on the same page as you.

★ Life is about to change for you in exciting ways.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You might enjoy a slower pace this week as you figure out what you’re willing to be responsible for and what you are not. Meditation or contemplation will provide

the answers you need.

★ A cycle of blossoming is just around the corner.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

This week could end up being extra social thanks to the May New Moon in your Friends Zone. Even if you’re busy, take the time to connect with those who light you up.

Seek out people who fan your flames.

★ A friend can help you make a dream come true.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Your career and life direction receives a boost under May’s New Moon. Set new goals for yourself.

Rewards and recognition should be coming your way. But are you being compensated properly? Longer term finances are in focus.

★ Appreciation is very nice, but so is cold hard cash!

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Relationships are in focus, as serious Saturn settles into your Love Zone. If you’ve been papering over the cracks in your romance, now you need to do the actual repairs.

Focus on seeing the good in someone.

★ It’s time to create your dream relationship.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Resilience is your middle name and this week, you’ll be reminded of just how strong you are. Whether it’s a health or lifestyle goal, or a financial one, the harder you work, the more you can achieve.

May’s New Moon sends you abundance vibes.

★ Make a wish and get to work!

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

It may seem like an oxymoron, but you really do have to commit to joy. Fun and happiness don’t just happen. Now that Saturn is in your Happiness Zone, you have to take this seriously.

★ Whatever you dream of in love and life – commit!

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Saturn is now in your Home Zone. If you haven’t already, start taking your personal life seriously. Don’t wait, do it now.

Ask yourself; what do you want in the long term regarding your domestic life and family? Build a strong foundation at home.

★ You can make your domestic dreams come true.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

May’s New Moon in your Romance Zone invites you to enjoy yourself. Set new goals that’ll inspire you to embrace change, and lead to a more authentic (and therefore joyful) life.

Rediscover what you love to do and with whom.

★ Prepare for exciting romantic developments.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

It’s time to come to grips with your money situation. If you’ve been leaking cash or trying but failing to achieve a financial dream, double down on what you truly want.

Some reality checks may be required, including short-term pain for long-term gain.

★ Hard work is always worth it.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

You’ve had a few months of dreaming and wondering. Maybe some confusion, too. Everything felt so foggy and fatiguing.

Serious Saturn is now in your sign asking you to make a dream a reality. Make some choices.

★ The life you’ve dreamed of can now materialise.

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

This week you may find you need more rest than you thought. Now that Saturn has taken up residence in your most Private Sector, it’s very likely you’ll begin to question some of your current obligations and what they are worth energy-wise.

★ Face up to and work through your fears.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

